Toprak Razgatlioglu compared to two grand prix champions by Pramac MotoGP boss

Gino Borsoi says three are two past champions of whom he is reminded by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been compared to two past champions by his Pramac Yamaha boss Gino Borsoi.

Razgatlioglu joined MotoGP this year with Pramac Yamaha, but it has been a tough season to date with no top-10s after 10 rounds, and a retirement due to extreme chatter at the most recent race at Assen.

Borsoi, though, thinks Razgatlioglu has done well in his first races in the premier class of the grand prix paddock, feeling that he has been held back by the Yamaha M1 which has been without a podium so far this year.

Gino Borsoi, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Gino Borsoi, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Toprak's [Rzazgatlioglu] progress is clear, he is going in line with expectations and both he and we are happy,” said Borsoi, speaking in an interview with Italian publication Motosprint.

“People would like to see him in front but the situation and the moment do not allow him. 

“The bike is not helping and the difficulties at the beginning of the year are there, but he is doing a great job, he listens to the team and the results can be seen.”

Razgatlioglu’s talent can appear unique, certainly in WorldSBK he stood out for the way he rode and the performance he achieved with such a visually extreme style.

But Borsoi thinks Razgatlioglu has similarities with other riders he’s worked with in the past, when he was at Aspar.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Dutch GP, Assen
David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Dutch GP, Assen
© Gold & Goose

“They're all a bit different so it's difficult, but Miller and Razgatlioglu are very similar,” he said.

“Toprak reminds me of Terol or Alonso in the way they approach the team and in their kind manner. 

“In the case of Alonso and Toprak, talent binds them.”

MotoGP will change for Razgatlioglu’s second season, with 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres arriving.

The latter has been assumed to be something that will favour Razgatlioglu, since he gained so much experience with the tyres of the Italian company in his WorldSBK days.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Razgatlioglu was the only Yamaha race rider to take part in the Brno 850cc test after the Czech Grand Prix, and Borsoi says that he was able to feel more comfortable with the new tyres.

“The Brno test was positive, even if the bike is still in its embryonic stage and there is work to be done in terms of development,” said Borsoi.

“This bike with a new engine and the Pirellis has come closer to the others, and thanks to the Pirellis Toprak has found himself closer to his riding style and to the world he knows. 

“The 850 engine seems like a step forward but we will have to work on performance. The overall balance of the bike is better and it is more performing, so we got off to a good start.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu compared to two grand prix champions by Pramac MotoGP boss
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
“I can see on the data” - Toprak Razgatlioglu explains Assen MotoGP struggles
27/06/26
Razgatlioglu, Crutchlow, Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP Results
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results: Updated after penalty
27/06/26
Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Could MotoGP’s new start rule be an advantage for rookies?
26/06/26
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
PICS: Yamaha debuts new MotoGP aero package at Assen
26/06/26
Augusto Fernandez, new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results
26/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu gets “Superbike feeling” on Pirelli 850 MotoGP debut
26/06/26
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati’s MotoGP future unlikely to be impacted by the company’s sale rumours
49m ago
2026 Factory Lenovo Ducati bike.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu compared to two grand prix champions by Pramac MotoGP boss
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Qualifying didn't go as I'd hoped” - Jack Miller chasing Suzuka 8 Hours turnaround
2h ago
Jack Miller, Suzuka 8 Hours.
MotoGP News
Phillip Island owner denies ‘golf course’ claims after MotoGP loss
2h ago
Phillip Island circuit.
MotoGP News
“Still some margin” - Jonathan Rea tops Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying for HRC
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
“I don’t have the situation under control” - Marc Marquez on Assen MotoGP struggles
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jonathan Rea puts Honda on top in Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying
6h ago
Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Losing MotoGP title lead “last thing on my mind”
8h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France
8h ago
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal
9h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.