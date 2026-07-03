Toprak Razgatlioglu compared to two grand prix champions by Pramac MotoGP boss

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been compared to two past champions by his Pramac Yamaha boss Gino Borsoi.

Razgatlioglu joined MotoGP this year with Pramac Yamaha, but it has been a tough season to date with no top-10s after 10 rounds, and a retirement due to extreme chatter at the most recent race at Assen.

Borsoi, though, thinks Razgatlioglu has done well in his first races in the premier class of the grand prix paddock, feeling that he has been held back by the Yamaha M1 which has been without a podium so far this year.

Gino Borsoi, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Toprak's [Rzazgatlioglu] progress is clear, he is going in line with expectations and both he and we are happy,” said Borsoi, speaking in an interview with Italian publication Motosprint.

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“People would like to see him in front but the situation and the moment do not allow him.

“The bike is not helping and the difficulties at the beginning of the year are there, but he is doing a great job, he listens to the team and the results can be seen.”

Razgatlioglu’s talent can appear unique, certainly in WorldSBK he stood out for the way he rode and the performance he achieved with such a visually extreme style.

But Borsoi thinks Razgatlioglu has similarities with other riders he’s worked with in the past, when he was at Aspar.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Dutch GP, Assen © Gold & Goose

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“They're all a bit different so it's difficult, but Miller and Razgatlioglu are very similar,” he said.

“Toprak reminds me of Terol or Alonso in the way they approach the team and in their kind manner.

“In the case of Alonso and Toprak, talent binds them.”

MotoGP will change for Razgatlioglu’s second season, with 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres arriving.

The latter has been assumed to be something that will favour Razgatlioglu, since he gained so much experience with the tyres of the Italian company in his WorldSBK days.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Razgatlioglu was the only Yamaha race rider to take part in the Brno 850cc test after the Czech Grand Prix, and Borsoi says that he was able to feel more comfortable with the new tyres.

“The Brno test was positive, even if the bike is still in its embryonic stage and there is work to be done in terms of development,” said Borsoi.

“This bike with a new engine and the Pirellis has come closer to the others, and thanks to the Pirellis Toprak has found himself closer to his riding style and to the world he knows.

“The 850 engine seems like a step forward but we will have to work on performance. The overall balance of the bike is better and it is more performing, so we got off to a good start.”

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