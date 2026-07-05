Trackhouse “like a low profile” in "interesting" MotoGP title fight

Davide Brivio says Trackhouse is happy to stay under the radar in MotoGP's increasingly close title fight.

Raul Fernandez, Davide Brivio, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Davide Brivio, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Davide Brivio says he is happy for Trackhouse Aprilia to be under the radar in an increasingly "interesting" MotoGP title fight.

The Italian explained that Marc Marquez's dramatic charge, slashing 62 points from Marco Bezzecchi's championship lead in the two rounds before Assen, had also inspired the rest of the field.

Speaking at Assen, Brivio told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard:

“I like it when people don’t talk too much about us [for the title]! I like a low profile."

Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, his riders Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez certainly didn't stay undercover in the Dutch races, charging to a dream one-two double in the Sprint and grand prix.

“We’ll keep working, keep trying and of course the championship is becoming interesting for many riders," Brivio continued.

“It’s a new situation. In the past if you had 50-60 points [deficit], it looked like too much, you won’t recover it.

“Now, after what Marc did in the last two grands prix, you feel, ‘Okay, 50-60 points is not the end of the world, there are still a lot of races ahead’.

“It’s kind of giving hope to everybody. So it’s going to be interesting.”

Ai Ogura, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The championship became even more unpredictable after Bezzecchi crashed out of the Assen Grand Prix, handing the points lead to Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

Martin, Bezzecchi and VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio are now covered by just 16 points heading into next weekend's German MotoGP.

Meanwhile, new MotoGP race winner Ogura is only 25 points from the top, putting him in with a mathematical chance of taking the title lead into the summer break.

Fernandez, 55 points adrift, is sixth among the top eight riders separated by just 63 points.

Martin, while at Pramac Ducati in 2024, is the only independent team rider to have so far won the premier-class title in the 'MotoGP' era.

Trackhouse “like a low profile” in
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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