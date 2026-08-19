MotoGP team boss targeted by fake pass “scam”

Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi has issued a public warning after being informed that people are using his name to offer MotoGP access and passes in exchange for money.

“This is not me. It is a scam,” Borsoi posted on Instagram

“Please do not trust anyone contacting you on my behalf with such requests.”

The full statement from Borsoi is as follows:

ATTENTION

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

I have been informed that some people are contacting others using my name, offering access and passes to MotoGP races in exchange for money.

This is not me. It is a scam.

Please do not trust anyone contacting you on my behalf with such requests.

Thank you,

Gino Borsoi

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Borsoi, a former grand prix racer, was sporting director at Aspar before joining Pramac, where he oversaw Jorge Martin’s 2024 MotoGP title victory - the first by a non-factory team in the modern four-stroke era - on a Ducati.

Gino Borsoi, Izan Guevara, Moto2 Race, Valencia 2025. © Gold and Goose

Pramac then switched to Yamaha machinery in 2025 and currently runs Jack Miller alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP, plus Izan Guevara and Alberto Ferrández in Moto2.