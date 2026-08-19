MotoGP team boss targeted by fake pass “scam”

Gino Borsoi has issued a warning after learning people are impersonating him and requesting money for MotoGP passes.

“It is a scam" - Borsoi warning over fake passes.
“It is a scam" - Borsoi warning over fake passes.
© Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi has issued a public warning after being informed that people are using his name to offer MotoGP access and passes in exchange for money.

“This is not me. It is a scam,” Borsoi posted on Instagram

“Please do not trust anyone contacting you on my behalf with such requests.”

The full statement from Borsoi is as follows:

ATTENTION

IMPORTANT NOTICE

I have been informed that some people are contacting others using my name, offering access and passes to MotoGP races in exchange for money.

This is not me. It is a scam.

Please do not trust anyone contacting you on my behalf with such requests.

Thank you,
Gino Borsoi

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Borsoi, a former grand prix racer, was sporting director at Aspar before joining Pramac, where he oversaw Jorge Martin’s 2024 MotoGP title victory - the first by a non-factory team in the modern four-stroke era - on a Ducati.

Gino Borsoi, Izan Guevara, Moto2 Race, Valencia 2025.
Gino Borsoi, Izan Guevara, Moto2 Race, Valencia 2025.
© Gold and Goose

Pramac then switched to Yamaha machinery in 2025 and currently runs Jack Miller alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP, plus Izan Guevara and Alberto Ferrández in Moto2.

Tags:

Prima Pramac Yamaha
MotoGP
MotoGP team boss targeted by fake pass “scam”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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