MotoGP team boss targeted by fake pass “scam”
Gino Borsoi has issued a warning after learning people are impersonating him and requesting money for MotoGP passes.
Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi has issued a public warning after being informed that people are using his name to offer MotoGP access and passes in exchange for money.
“This is not me. It is a scam,” Borsoi posted on Instagram
“Please do not trust anyone contacting you on my behalf with such requests.”
The full statement from Borsoi is as follows:
ATTENTION
IMPORTANT NOTICE
I have been informed that some people are contacting others using my name, offering access and passes to MotoGP races in exchange for money.
This is not me. It is a scam.
Please do not trust anyone contacting you on my behalf with such requests.
Thank you,
Gino Borsoi
Borsoi, a former grand prix racer, was sporting director at Aspar before joining Pramac, where he oversaw Jorge Martin’s 2024 MotoGP title victory - the first by a non-factory team in the modern four-stroke era - on a Ducati.
Pramac then switched to Yamaha machinery in 2025 and currently runs Jack Miller alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP, plus Izan Guevara and Alberto Ferrández in Moto2.