Netflix reportedly planning MotoGP-themed ‘heist thriller’

Netflix is reportedly developing a MotoGP-themed heist thriller starring Alan Ritchson, with the championship involved in the film’s development.

Netflix planning MotoGP ‘heist thriller’
Netflix planning MotoGP ‘heist thriller’
© Gold and Goose

A MotoGP-themed film has reportedly been given the go-ahead by Netflix.

However, rather than another Drive to Survive-type docuseries, the film will be a Fast & Furious-style “heist thriller”.

According to Deadline: ‘The film revolves around a crew of motorcycle thieves who begin stealing priceless antiquities around the world. Interpol recruits a onetime MotoGP prodigy (Alan Ritchson) to catch them - until he realises the ringleader may be his younger brother long believed dead.’

Cameraman, 2026 British MotoGP.
Cameraman, 2026 British MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP will also be directly involved in the project.

Deadline adds: ‘…The new project will have MotoGP’s full support, with the motorcycle road-racing championship signing a deal to help consult on the film, aiding in its development.’

MotoGP paddock.
MotoGP paddock.
© Gold and Goose

The sport previously featured in the MotoGP Unlimited docuseries released on Amazon Prime in 2022.

However, it failed to generate anything like the impact achieved by Formula 1’s Drive to Survive, which has been running for eight seasons on Netflix.

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Netflix reportedly planning MotoGP-themed ‘heist thriller’
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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