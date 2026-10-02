Watch: Jack Miller's incredible Yamaha trick with Alex Rins at Motegi

Jack Miller entertained the Motegi fans after Japanese MotoGP practice by giving stranded fellow Yamaha rider Alex Rins a dramatic two-up taxi ride.

Jack Miller and Alex Rins put on a show at Motegi
Jack Miller and Alex Rins put on a show at Motegi
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller and Alex Rins put on a show for the Motegi fans after the chequered flag in Friday Practice for the Japanese MotoGP.

It came at the end of a difficult day for both Yamaha riders, with Miller only 18th and Rins 20th on the timesheets.

Rins then found himself stranded when he was forced to park his M1 at the side of the circuit after the session.

Pramac's Miller came to the rescue, picking up the Spaniard for a taxi ride back to pit lane.

But rather than simply cruising back, Miller decided to provide some entertainment for the Japanese fans.

With Rins perched on the back, the Australian attempted to get his knee down, giving his passenger a scare in the process.

Miller then warned Rins to hold on as they approached the braking zone on the back straight, where he hit the brakes hard enough to lift the rear wheel into a two-up stoppie.

The pair then waved to the fans before completing their unconventional journey back to pit lane.

Watch the video of the stoppie and read the reaction from Rins and Millerbelow...

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Rins: "He's crazy!"

"I really enjoyed it, he’s crazy!" Rins said. "I mean, okay, the stoppie was not bad. But when he tried to lean the bike to touch with the knee, wow, man! That moment I shit my pants! 

"Because I was there in the rear part of the bike, I couldn't hold him really well. On the right side, my right leg was fully extended, and I was thinking, man, if we crash here, I destroy everything! 

"But it was good fun, we got some minutes on TV!"

Miller: "I was a bit nervous!"

"I was hoping he was going to have his knee down and it'd look like a mega picture, but then I looked back at it and thought, "Ah, f**k. He didn't have footpegs, did he!" 

"So he had nothing to rest his foot on, to even remotely put his knee out! 

"Then I was a bit nervous when I was doing the stoppie. But if I knew it was going to turn out as good as it did, I would have had more of a crack. 

"Because obviously, you come around, cooling down the front tyre the whole lap, and then I pulled off on the grass to pick him up, so I was a bit nervous on the first touch [of the brake]. 

"While I was still on the throttle, I was sort of like feeling the brakes out, and [the rear] came up remarkably well, but by that time I'd sort of slowed down too much.

"So if I had it again, I'd go a little bit quicker and get it going good. But it looked good and made some people laugh, that's what we're here for."

Tags:

Jack Miller
Alex Rins
MotoGP
Watch: Jack Miller's incredible Yamaha trick with Alex Rins at Motegi
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Senna Agius: Shame not to share MotoGP grid with Jack Miller
Jack Miller congratulates Senna Agius.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “embarrassed” by “Bagger lap times” in Austrian MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller calls for “drastic changes” after Austrian MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins teases Dakar, F3 possibilities after MotoGP exit
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Vision loss, dizziness behind Misano MotoGP retirement
Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brake problem leaves Aprilia rider “frustrated” at Japanese MotoGP
28m ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales’ first words on MotoGP return: ‘Not much confidence’
31m ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Watch: Jack Miller's incredible Yamaha trick with Alex Rins at Motegi
48m ago
Jack Miller gives Alex Rins a ride back to the pits at Motegi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati claims Marc Marquez’s Austria brakes issue “won’t happen again”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
1h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez leads red-flagged second MotoGP practice in Japan
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Tech3 gives first impression after rookie's MotoGP test debut
4h ago
Senna Agius.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez edges Martin in Motegi FP1, Nakagami injured
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Takaaki Nakagami out of Japanese MotoGP after violent FP1 crash
6h ago
Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2026 Japanese MotoGP practice at Motegi today: Start times and how to watch
8h ago
Start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.