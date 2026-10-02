Watch: Jack Miller's incredible Yamaha trick with Alex Rins at Motegi

Jack Miller and Alex Rins put on a show for the Motegi fans after the chequered flag in Friday Practice for the Japanese MotoGP.

It came at the end of a difficult day for both Yamaha riders, with Miller only 18th and Rins 20th on the timesheets.

Rins then found himself stranded when he was forced to park his M1 at the side of the circuit after the session.

Pramac's Miller came to the rescue, picking up the Spaniard for a taxi ride back to pit lane.

But rather than simply cruising back, Miller decided to provide some entertainment for the Japanese fans.

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With Rins perched on the back, the Australian attempted to get his knee down, giving his passenger a scare in the process.

Miller then warned Rins to hold on as they approached the braking zone on the back straight, where he hit the brakes hard enough to lift the rear wheel into a two-up stoppie.

The pair then waved to the fans before completing their unconventional journey back to pit lane.

Watch the video of the stoppie and read the reaction from Rins and Millerbelow...

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Rins: "He's crazy!"

"I really enjoyed it, he’s crazy!" Rins said. "I mean, okay, the stoppie was not bad. But when he tried to lean the bike to touch with the knee, wow, man! That moment I shit my pants!

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"Because I was there in the rear part of the bike, I couldn't hold him really well. On the right side, my right leg was fully extended, and I was thinking, man, if we crash here, I destroy everything!

"But it was good fun, we got some minutes on TV!"

Miller: "I was a bit nervous!"

"I was hoping he was going to have his knee down and it'd look like a mega picture, but then I looked back at it and thought, "Ah, f**k. He didn't have footpegs, did he!"

"So he had nothing to rest his foot on, to even remotely put his knee out!

"Then I was a bit nervous when I was doing the stoppie. But if I knew it was going to turn out as good as it did, I would have had more of a crack.

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"Because obviously, you come around, cooling down the front tyre the whole lap, and then I pulled off on the grass to pick him up, so I was a bit nervous on the first touch [of the brake].

"While I was still on the throttle, I was sort of like feeling the brakes out, and [the rear] came up remarkably well, but by that time I'd sort of slowed down too much.

"So if I had it again, I'd go a little bit quicker and get it going good. But it looked good and made some people laugh, that's what we're here for."