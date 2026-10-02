MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez topped Friday afternoon's Practice session at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix to ease into Q2, as Pecco Bagnaia faces another Q1 appearance. 

MotoGP's start to the Motegi weekend was dominated by the Marquez brothers, as Marc Marquez led the way in FP1, before his younger brother Alex Marquez took over in Practice. 

The Gresini Ducati rider set a new lap record at the Japanese Grand Prix venue to lead the field with a 1m42.811s, with KTM's Pedro Acosta second following his win in Austria last month. 

Marc Marquez ended the day third overall, also into the 1m42s bracket, while Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi was just outside of the top three in fourth. 

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Championship leader Jorge Martin was only eighth at the end of Practice, though has secured a Q2 place. 

Pecco Bagnaia, who won both races at Motegi last year, once again failed to advance directly to Q2 and will face the opening part of qualifying on Saturday morning. 

Which riders are in Q2 at the 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?

1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'42.811s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.076s
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.100s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.218s
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.349s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.386s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.419s
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.464s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.495s
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.574s

Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?

11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
22Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)

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Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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