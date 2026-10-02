MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix
Alex Marquez topped Friday afternoon's Practice session at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix to ease into Q2, as Pecco Bagnaia faces another Q1 appearance.
MotoGP's start to the Motegi weekend was dominated by the Marquez brothers, as Marc Marquez led the way in FP1, before his younger brother Alex Marquez took over in Practice.
The Gresini Ducati rider set a new lap record at the Japanese Grand Prix venue to lead the field with a 1m42.811s, with KTM's Pedro Acosta second following his win in Austria last month.
Marc Marquez ended the day third overall, also into the 1m42s bracket, while Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi was just outside of the top three in fourth.
Championship leader Jorge Martin was only eighth at the end of Practice, though has secured a Q2 place.
Pecco Bagnaia, who won both races at Motegi last year, once again failed to advance directly to Q2 and will face the opening part of qualifying on Saturday morning.
Which riders are in Q2 at the 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'42.811s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.076s
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.100s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.218s
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.349s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.386s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.419s
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.464s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.495s
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.574s
Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|16
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|22
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)