MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Alex Marquez topped Friday afternoon's Practice session at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix to ease into Q2, as Pecco Bagnaia faces another Q1 appearance.

MotoGP's start to the Motegi weekend was dominated by the Marquez brothers, as Marc Marquez led the way in FP1, before his younger brother Alex Marquez took over in Practice.

The Gresini Ducati rider set a new lap record at the Japanese Grand Prix venue to lead the field with a 1m42.811s, with KTM's Pedro Acosta second following his win in Austria last month.

Marc Marquez ended the day third overall, also into the 1m42s bracket, while Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi was just outside of the top three in fourth.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Championship leader Jorge Martin was only eighth at the end of Practice, though has secured a Q2 place.

Pecco Bagnaia, who won both races at Motegi last year, once again failed to advance directly to Q2 and will face the opening part of qualifying on Saturday morning.

Which riders are in Q2 at the 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?

1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'42.811s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.076s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.100s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.218s 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.349s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.386s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.419s 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.464s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.495s 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.574s

Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix?

11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 22 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)