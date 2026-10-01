How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez says his physical limitations have led him to “appreciate” former MotoGP team-mate Dani Pedrosa “even more”.

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez spent six years as Dani Pedrosa’s team-mate between 2013 and 2018 when the pair rode for the factory Honda team.

Pedrosa is often hailed as the best rider never to win a MotoGP title, having scored 31 grands prix victories in a career that spanned 2006-2018.

The Spaniard was plagued by misfortune and injury problems, while his small size and lighter weight proved to be a disadvantage against some of his rivals.

Dani Pedrosa

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“It’s one of the unfair things about MotoGP…”

In a new DAZN documentary about Pedrosa, Marquez says he has gained a greater appreciation for his former team-mate’s talents now he battles his own physical limitations due to an arm injury.

“Dani had physical limitations, and significant ones at that,” Marquez said.

“Either you have extraordinary technique, or—with these bikes—it’s impossible to compensate for a lack of strength.

“There won’t be another like him.

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“Every session, every time I followed him on the track, was a masterclass in how to ride a MotoGP bike. The Honda.”

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“It’s one of the most unfair things about the MotoGP... injuries and bad luck, like at Misano in 2012, or in Germany, and at Aragon in 2013.

“At Aragon, word got out that I had broken his traction control cable... we were team-mates.

“Now that I have less strength, I appreciate him even more.

“More than one rider has won the title with half his talent. Every time I see him, I ask him for advice.”

Pedrosa retired from racing at the end of the 2018 season and took on a role as an official KTM test rider.

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He has made sporadic wildcard appearances since then, though said earlier this year that he has likely taken part in his last MotoGP race.

As well as his duties with KTM, Pedroa also acts as a TV pundit for DAZN.