How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider

Marc Marquez has heaped praise on Dani Pedrosa

Marc Marquez appreciates Dani Pedrosa more now after his injury
Marc Marquez appreciates Dani Pedrosa more now after his injury
© Gold and Goose

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez says his physical limitations have led him to “appreciate” former MotoGP team-mate Dani Pedrosa “even more”.

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez spent six years as Dani Pedrosa’s team-mate between 2013 and 2018 when the pair rode for the factory Honda team.

Pedrosa is often hailed as the best rider never to win a MotoGP title, having scored 31 grands prix victories in a career that spanned 2006-2018.

The Spaniard was plagued by misfortune and injury problems, while his small size and lighter weight proved to be a disadvantage against some of his rivals.

Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa

“It’s one of the unfair things about MotoGP…”

In a new DAZN documentary about Pedrosa, Marquez says he has gained a greater appreciation for his former team-mate’s talents now he battles his own physical limitations due to an arm injury.

“Dani had physical limitations, and significant ones at that,” Marquez said.

“Either you have extraordinary technique, or—with these bikes—it’s impossible to compensate for a lack of strength.

“There won’t be another like him.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Every session, every time I followed him on the track, was a masterclass in how to ride a MotoGP bike. The Honda.”

“It’s one of the most unfair things about the MotoGP... injuries and bad luck, like at Misano in 2012, or in Germany, and at Aragon in 2013.

“At Aragon, word got out that I had broken his traction control cable... we were team-mates.

“Now that I have less strength, I appreciate him even more.

“More than one rider has won the title with half his talent. Every time I see him, I ask him for advice.”

Pedrosa retired from racing at the end of the 2018 season and took on a role as an official KTM test rider.

He has made sporadic wildcard appearances since then, though said earlier this year that he has likely taken part in his last MotoGP race.

As well as his duties with KTM, Pedroa also acts as a TV pundit for DAZN.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Dani Pedrosa
How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez returns to scene of his greatest triumph facing make-or-break race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi: Start times and how to watch
Start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
MotoGP News
KTM: Pedro Acosta told us 'I want to beat Marc Marquez with the same weapon'
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin has “two huge advantages” over Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP title fight
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aprilia makes team orders position clear in MotoGP title fight
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna expects “cliffhanger” ending to MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider
8m ago
Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, 2017 Vallencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco outlines knee surgery plan “to grow old in a good way”
59m ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
Is Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP championship challenge fading?
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why retiring Alex Rins was "disappointed" to miss Yamaha 850cc test
3h ago
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Multiple MotoGP riders dismiss Michelin’s Motegi addition
3h ago
Jack Miller speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin surprised by Aprilia’s unwanted Motegi MotoGP stat
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Honda announces Red Bull return for 2027 MotoGP season
4h ago
Honda will feature Red Bull branding again in 2027
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s blunt assessment of his MotoGP title hopes
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
First look: Honda unveils special 60th anniversary Japan MotoGP livery
5h ago
Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP tracks “don't really exist anymore”
6h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.