Gigi Dall’Igna expects “cliffhanger” ending to MotoGP title fight

Ducati Corse boss Gigi Dall’Igna expects a “cliffhanger” ending to the 2026 MotoGP title fight after another dramatic swing in Austria.

The Red Bull Ring has traditionally been Ducati’s most successful circuit, with the manufacturer winning ten of the previous 12 grands prix heading into this year’s event.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez arrived on top of the world championship for the first time this season, having overturned a 102-point deficit.

The Spaniard also took a double victory at the Red Bull Ring last year, but a season of “absolute unpredictability” continued with the Desmosedicis struggling for grip on the stiffer-construction rear tyre at “a track where we had always dominated.”

Gigi Dall’Igna, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“This championship is proving to be hanging on absolute unpredictability: a thrilling campaign during which practically anything, or almost nothing, can be taken for granted,” Dall’Igna wrote in his LinkedIn race review.

“Every GP unfolds as a distinct chapter, often defying the previous race’s narrative, recounting a magnificent story that is likely to reveal itself as a cliff-hanger to the very end.

“On a track where everyone expected us to be the historical main protagonists, we undoubtedly struggled, and that was clear for all to see.”

Marquez salvaged second behind Jorge Martin in the Sprint, then lost further ground to the Aprilia rider with fifth in the grand prix after battling early brake issues.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Meanwhile, Marquez’s future Ducati team-mate Pedro Acosta claimed an emotional maiden MotoGP victory for KTM.

“Congratulations to our opponents on a long-awaited and thoroughly deserved win,” wrote Dall’Igna. “From a sporting perspective, it is impossible to be left emotionally untouched by the moment and the context in which they achieved it.

“We conclude a challenging weekend with Marc delivering a solid performance, as always, despite having to contend with technical issues that compromised his race…

“It was a real shame, since his pace was up with the best. In the end a fifth-place finish was attained, with a generally lacklustre performance from all our bikes, despite it being a track where we had always dominated.

“In this championship, the ability to suffer and maintain focus is also crucial, to never give up even when one is far from the podium, in order to clinch precious points that are so important given the circumstances in which they are achieved.”

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Marc Marquez recovers after early brake issues, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez heads into the overseas rounds trailing Martin by 12 points in the standings.

The next event is at Motegi, where Marquez was crowned champion a year ago and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia took a double victory.

Such success currently looks a long way away for Bagnaia, who has been absent from the podium since Brno in June.

“Pecco finished in seventh place: a good result that is a sign of resilience and pride. He worked well throughout the weekend, marking a turnaround compared to recent races,” wrote Dall’Igna.

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“After all, we are talking about a world champion who deserves more, but the important thing was taking a first step, and I am convinced that more will follow in the upcoming races.”

Austrian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 5 riders. © Peter McLaren