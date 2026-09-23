MotoGP adds 20,000RPM limit to regulations, pit lane practice starts banned

The Grand Prix Commission has announced decisions covering MotoGP RPM limits, practice starts, Moto2 concessions and non-fossil fuel introduction.

MotoGP formalises 20,000RPM limit, bans pit lane practice starts.
MotoGP formalises 20,000RPM limit, bans pit lane practice starts.
© Gold and Goose

The latest Grand Prix Commission decisions have formally added a 20,000RPM limit to the MotoGP regulations and banned practice starts from the exit of pit lane.

The 20,000RPM limit is already 'coded into the ECU software'. However, 'for extra clarity', it will now be officially written into the MotoGP class regulations.

Under normal use, the current 1000cc MotoGP machines are reported to rev to around 18-19,000 RPM. Engine size will be lowered to 850cc next season, but with a corresponding reduction in cylinder bore diameter (from 81 to 75 millimetres) to deter ultra-high revs.

Further changes include resetting Moto2 concession status for 2027 and a delay to the introduction of 100% non-fossil fuel in Moto2 and Moto3.

The full list of regulation changes can be seen below:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Practice Starts banned from pitlane exit – all circuits – effective [immediately]
Practice Starts were previously permitted at pitlane exit at a little over 30% of circuits on the calendar. With dedicated practice start zones now having been introduced across the calendar, as well as a dedicated practice start session for MotoGP at every Grand Prix, practice starts from pitlane are now banned at all circuits, effective immediately.

Moto2 Concessions and Performance Parts – effective season 2027
The introduction of the new specification Moto2 engine in 2027 will result in the development of new chassis. Therefore, all Moto2 teams will begin the 2027 season with no concessions, with rankings to be first revised mid-season. Chassis manufacturers will be able to make one update to either their chassis or swingarm during the season, due to the limited pre-season testing available with the new engine and chassis. Aero body components will be frozen as per the 2026 designs, and a limit imposed on the number of earlier designs able to be used, in order to control costs.

MotoGP ECU RPM – effective immediately
The RPM limit of 20,000rpm coded into the ECU software will now, for extra clarity, be written into the MotoGP class regulations following the same wording as the Moto3 regulations.

[The wording of the Moto3 rev limit is as follows: 'Maximum engine RPM in acceleration is controlled by the official ECU. The RPM Limiter strategy target is set at 13,500 rpm.]

Turn 1, Red Bull Ring Moto2 Grand Prix.
Turn 1, Red Bull Ring Moto2 Grand Prix.
© Gold and Goose

Moto2 and Moto3 non-fossil fuels – effective season 2027
The introduction of fuels of 100% non-fossil origin to the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will now be implemented for the 2028 season. This is in order to provide continuity with the introduction of a new specification of engine from official Moto2 supplier Triumph in 2027 and the new Moto3 class machinery, introduced in 2028.

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Moto2
Moto3
MotoGP adds 20,000RPM limit to regulations, pit lane practice starts banned
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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