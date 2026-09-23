Former MotoGP winner falls short as first Bagger World Cup champion crowned

Harley-Davidson crowns Archie McDonald as the first-ever Bagger World Cup champion

Archie McDonald became the inaugural Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup champion in Austria.
Archie McDonald became the inaugural Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup champion in Austria.

Following six rounds of action, the only Australian rider in the field, Archie McDonald, has been crowned the inaugural Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup champion.

McDonald led the championship standings heading into the season-finale at the Red Bull Ring, with Oscar Gutierrez, Eric Granado and Andrea Iannone all in with a chance of winning the title.

However, both Granado and Iannone retired from race one during last weekend’s season-finale at the Red Bull Ring, giving McDonald a much clearer path to the title.

The Joe Rascal Racing rider secured second place in race one, which ultimately proved vital in his bid to become champion, as the Australian rider could only manage eighth in race two. 

Archie McDonald, Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.
Archie McDonald, Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

Gutierrez, who clinched victory in race one, finished second in the final race of the season, meaning he missed out on the title by just nine points.

Speaking after his title success, McDonald said: “This has been such an emotional season. After winning the opening race and, weeks later, seeing my brother pass away, it’s nothing I ever thought I’d experience. 

“To say goodbye to him, say goodbye to my family, and go overseas to keep training and keep following this dream... it’s such a relief now that it’s paid off.

“I’m so sorry to my family and my friends that I left behind in Australia to focus on this goal. 

“Now I’m going to celebrate with them and continue grieving, as I’ve put it in a hole in the back of my mind this whole time.

Archie McDonald, Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.
Archie McDonald, Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

“I dedicate this completely to Toby. I love you and I miss you so much, and I keep my arms wide open to anyone who needs it. What my family has gone through is not a normal experience, but to have him on the back of my bike with me in those last few laps was the best extra weight I could have asked for in any race.

“I had the points lead from yesterday and, like I said, this is a dream come true. This is a goal come true. This is years and years of setbacks and blood, sweat and tears put into something.”

The Bagger World Cup series was a new addition to the MotoGP schedule in 2026, and it is the FIM’s version of the King of the Baggers series in the United States, which features Harley-Davidon and Indian motorcycles.

By featuring names such as Iannone, Granado, and for the final round of the 2026 season, Kyle Wyman, the Bagger World Cup is likely to attract more established race stars going forward.

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