Toprak backs Nicolo Bulega for “special results” in MotoGP with Ducati

Toprak Razgatlioglu believes former WorldSBK title rival Nicolo Bulega deserves a place in MotoGP next season and can achieve “special results”, especially if he secures a Ducati ride.

Bulega was Razgatlioglu’s main rival during his back-to-back BMW titles in 2024 and 2025.

Their paths split when Razgatlioglu moved to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha for 2026.

Bulega - who made a MotoGP debut as Marc Marquez’s replacement at the end of last season - remained in WorldSBK, where he is unbeaten after the opening 18 races.

However, the Italian has also taken part in Ducati testing for the new 850cc/Pirelli era and is tipped to join VR46 next season.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I think Bulega deserves to be in MotoGP, because he’s a really fast rider,” Razgatlioglu said at Mugello. “Also he’s riding the Ducati, so I think it’s a good opportunity if Ducati brings him to MotoGP.

“He’s still young. 26. I think his riding style is like MotoGP. If Ducati bring him here, I think he can do very special results - this is my opinion, especially with the Ducati.

“We will see. But he deserves it because he’s really strong in Superbike, so he needs to come also to MotoGP. This is my opinion. I hope Ducati keep him and bring him to MotoGP.

“If not Ducati, I think he’ll look at a different team. But it’s better with Ducati, because he’s grown up with Ducati.”

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Andrea Iannone, Mugello, 2026 Baggers World Cup. © Gold and Goose

Iannone? “I’m a fan of the Baggers!”

Another of Razgatlioglu’s former WorldSBK rivals, Andrea Iannone, was back in the MotoGP paddock last weekend for a race-winning debut in the Harly-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

“I’m happy for him, because Bagger is incredible, he’s riding very well and did the fastest lap on the last lap. I’m a fan of the Baggers! I really enjoy watching the Baggers,” Razgatlioglu said.

“I’m happy for him. Still he’s a fast rider, a clever rider… still a bit crazy! If he finds a seat in Superbike, in my opinion he’s a top five rider always.

“I’ve raced with him. This year he’s not riding but still he’s fast and I hope he finds some opportunity in Superbike.”



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