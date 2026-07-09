Toprak Razgatlioglu names what's missing to unlock “special” MotoGP results

Toprak Razgatlioglu hasn't raced at the Sachsenring, venue for this weekend's German MotoGP, since his Red Bull Rookies Cup appearance in 2014.

On that occasion, the Turkish rider claimed 1-3 finishes while battling future MotoGP world champion Joan Mir.

“I remember the track. I did a lap today and I just forgot the first corner is downhill,” Razgatlioglu said on Thursday.

“I was surprised. Anyway, tomorrow I will learn the track again.”

Joan Mir, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Stefano Manzi, Red Bull Rookies MotoGP Cup 2014. © Gold and Goose

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"...We can make some special results"

After a pointless weekend at Assen, the Pramac Yamaha rider is hoping his lack of recent Superbike experience at the Sachsenring will actually work in his favour.

“Just we need to improve Fridays, because we are starting really bad and today, we also did some meetings with the team [about this],” Razgatlioglu said.

“The biggest target is starting Friday much better.

“Because I'm always getting faster on Saturday and Sunday.

“So if we start stronger on Friday, I think we can make some special results.”

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The reigning WorldSBK champion believes arriving without recent Superbike references could help him avoid habits carried over from production racing.

“Maybe it’ll be a little bit better here because I've never ridden the Superbike here.

“This is good, because in Assen, when I started on Friday, I was riding like a Superbike style.

“We will see.”

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