Yamaha rider accepts MotoGP exit: “Trying to find something in WorldSBK”

Alex Rins appears to have accepted that he will be among several grand prix winners forced off the MotoGP grid at the end of this season.

The Spaniard, who claimed five MotoGP victories with Suzuki before adding a sixth for LCR Honda in 2023, is now focused on enjoying his remaining races while exploring a move to WorldSBK.

Rins officially lost his Monster Yamaha seat following confirmation that Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura will form the factory's all-new line-up for 2027.

Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Honestly no, I don’t have anything in this paddock for next year,” Rins said at the Sachsenring on Thursday.

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“We are trying to find something in Superbike.

“So let's try to enjoy these last races, because I would like to finish in a good way my career here in the MotoGP paddock.

“Honestly, these last years in terms of results have not gone super well.”

As such, Rins stressed that his priority for WorldSBK is simply “to find a good bike”.

“As I said, we are struggling a lot these three years, and I'm missing a little bit to finish on the podium, to fight for the top positions.”

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Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bulega's WorldSBK seat "in demand"

Ducati is dominating this year's WorldSBK championship with Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona.

However, Bulega's expected move to MotoGP with VR46 would open up a coveted factory Panigale ride for the new Michelin era.

Rins knows other high-profile riders facing uncertain MotoGP futures, including Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli, are also likely to target that seat.

“Apparently there are around four [other] riders not having a seat next year here in MotoGP,” Rins said.

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“For sure they are moving in the same way as me with my manager...

“So this Ducati place, if Bulega came here, will be really in demand. But yeah, let's see.”

Although WorldSBK is the obvious choice, Rins isn’t ruling out something more radical.

“I can consider many things, but at the same time, I need to find something that I can enjoy again,” he said.

“If it's MotoAmerica, if it's Superbikes, if it's rally with cars, I don't know, I need to find something that motivates me again.”

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One option Rins has already ruled out is becoming a test rider.

“I want to race.”

Whatever happens next, Rins says he has the full support of his wife and family.

“I really appreciate that because, as you can imagine, these times are a little bit hard.

“When you are at home, and you receive a call from your manager or from someone, or read the news, your mood can change in five seconds, no?

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“So it's not that easy.”

Rins arrives at the Sachsenring 19th in the MotoGP world championship after scoring his first top-10 finish of the season on the struggling Yamaha V4 at Assen.

Team-mate Fabio Quartararo is set to join Honda next season.