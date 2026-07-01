“Frustrating to race like this” - Alex Rins waiting on Yamaha MotoGP upgrades

Alex Rins says Yamaha will have V4 upgrades before the end of the MotoGP season, but admits he doesn't know when, or who will get them.

Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Alex Rins completed an exhausting Assen MotoGP with his first grand prix top-ten finish on the Yamaha V4.

The Spaniard crossed the line 1.3s behind team-mate Fabio Quartararo in tenth after being unable to pass Brad Binder's KTM.

However, the South African was later handed a tyre pressure penalty, promoting Rins to ninth.

Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It was really tough,” Rins said. “At the beginning, I was able to see - I don't know if was Marc or Pecco - but when they were starting corner 16 [final chicane], I was arriving from 15. So, I was quite happy!

“Then, for sure they were playing, because I kept the pace and they were gone.

“But more or less, we had the same problems as the past races. And that's all. I try to give my maximum to stay there. 

"At a certain point, I had something more than Binder, but his bike was super fast! So, I couldn’t even try the overtake.”

Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"It's a bit frustrating to race like this"

Asked when upgrades to improve the V4's performance will arrive, Rins, who was officially confirmed as leaving Yamaha at the end of the season a few days after the race, replied:

“They say before the end of the year. When, and for who, I don't know.

“For sure, it's a bit frustrating to race like this. And I hope and I believe that they realise [this].

“For sure they are working at their maximum. But let's see if they can push a little bit more.”

Seventeen seconds behind Rins, Jack Miller finished 12th for Pramac Yamaha, with wildcard Augusto Fernandez - who was racing a revised front wing - 15th.

Toprak Razgatlioglu retired with chatter issues.

Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura were confirmed as replacing Quartararo and Rins next season, earlier today.

“Frustrating to race like this” - Alex Rins waiting on Yamaha MotoGP upgrades
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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