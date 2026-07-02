Official: Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2027

Joan Mir follows in Marc Marquez's footsteps by leaving Honda for Gresini Ducati in MotoGP 2027.

Joan Mir, HRC.
Joan Mir, HRC.
© Gold and Goose
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Joan Mir will follow former team-mate Marc Marquez's path by leaving Honda to join Gresini Ducati for the 2027 MotoGP season.

Marquez made the Gresini switch in 2024, reviving his career with three wins alongside younger brother Alex. That success secured a move to the factory Ducati team and title glory last season.

Mir now headlines an all-new Gresini line-up alongside rookie Dani Holgado, whose 2027 deal was also confirmed this morning.

Joan Mir, Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.
Joan Mir, Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.

Gresini's current line-up of title runner-up Alex Marquez and race-winning team-mate Fermin Aldeguer are set to join KTM and VR46 Ducati respectively for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

“From next year a lot will change, but the essence of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team will remain the same," said team owner Nadia Padovani.

"We continue to be a team that works to grow season after season, and in 2027 we will do so with two riders in whom we place great trust and whom we are ready to support fully. 

"Dani is a profile we have been following for a long time and we are pleased that he can begin his rookie experience with us.

"Joan is a MotoGP World Champion: his record speaks for itself. 

"One is at the beginning of his journey, the other aims to rediscover his best sensations and make the most of his potential.

"For both, we want to be a constant reference point."

Joan Mir with Gresini riders Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez during MotoGP 2024.
Joan Mir with Gresini riders Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez during MotoGP 2024.
© Gold and Goose

With HRC signing Mir's fellow former champion Fabio Quartararo in the winter, then Moto2 star David Alonso, the #36 was initially tipped to reunite with his former Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio at Trackhouse Aprilia next year.

“Joan decided in Jerez to leave Honda at the end of the year and asked me to look for a good project for him,” Mir’s manager, Paco Sanchez, told Crash.net in mid-May. “We are making good progress, but we haven’t finalised any deal yet.”

It’s not clear how big an impact Brivio’s Trackhouse departure had on Mir’s plans, but Gresini soon became the red-hot rumour.

Brivio might be missing, but the Gresini switch reunites Mir with 2020 Suzuki title-winning crew chief Frankie Carchedi, who has since taken race wins with Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer.

Joan Mir, 2020 MotoGP champion.
Joan Mir, 2020 MotoGP champion.
© Gold and Goose

Mir won the MotoGP world title with Suzuki in only his second premier-class season, joining Honda alongside Marc Marquez when the GSX-RR project was closed at the end of 2022.

Mir sank to 22nd in the world championship in his debut Honda season, then 23rd the following year, failing to reach the finish in 23 grands prix.

Last season finally brought some reward with a pair of podiums at Motegi and Sepang, before losing second in Catalunya this year due to a post-race tyre pressure penalty. 

Mir and Honda's first trophy of the year then had to be handed to Aldeguer and Gresini.

Despite such speed, Mir has finished only four of the ten grands prix so far, leaving him just 18th in the world championship.

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Official: Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2027
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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