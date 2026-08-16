“I know what would make the racing better”: Cal Crutchlow on 2027 MotoGP rules

Cal Crutchlow thinks a look to the past gives the answer to how the racing can improve in MotoGP.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

One hope for the 2027 MotoGP regulations is that they will improve the class’ racing, but Cal Crutchlow thinks the answer lies in the past.

MotoGP’s racing had become increasingly criticised since 2023 when the enforcement of the front tyre pressure rule became more strict, with time penalties added after Sprints and grands prix for riders who were found to have run illegally low tyre pressures.

The consequence for the racing was that riders would suffer with over-pressure tyres instead, made worse by following another rider, which meant overtaking became more difficult.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

The 2027 rules aim to improve this by removing ride height devices and reducing aerodynamics, plus the new tyre manufacturer, Pirelli, could bring a front tyre that provides performance that is more resilient to pressure changes.

But Cal Crutchlow thinks the answer to MotoGP’s racing problem lies in the past.

“What it is at the minute is these guys can’t pass each other because they’re so on the limit,” said Crutchlow in an interview with Crash.net’s sister site Visordown.

“I know what would make the racing better, they just go back to the old tyre where you had to manage it. 

“Now you don’t have to manage it, that’s why nobody can pass – everyone just goes at 100 per cent all the time. 

“Whereas before, 2015 to 2020, you had to manage the tyres. 

“I’m not saying it was the best rider that won, but you had to manage the race, manage the tyres, and they were more difficult to ride. 

“That’s why there were so many more passes in the race.”

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The bike Crutchlow has in 2026, the LCR Honda vacated by Johann Zarco after his Catalunya class, is drastically different to what he started with in MotoGP in 2011, thanks to the development of aerodynamics and the introduction of ride height devices from the end of 2019.

For the three-time MotoGP winner, it’s the physical power required by the bikes that has changed the most from2011 to 2026.

“The physicality of them,” Crutchlow said. “With the aerodynamics, they’ve got that much downforce the things are glued to the floor. 

“You can’t do a wheelie on them anymore or anything like that – no matter how hard you pull the handlebars, you can’t pull a wheelie on them. 

“It’s the physicality of it, but I way preferred, let’s say, 2015 to 2019. That was enough downforce and enough aero, the bikes were already hard to ride then.”

Tags:

Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
“I know what would make the racing better”: Cal Crutchlow on 2027 MotoGP rules
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Silverstone MotoGP “positive” for Honda but “difficult” for Diogo Moreira
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco “happy” as MotoGP injury recovery continues “with patience”
Johann Zarco, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Super disappointed” - Cal Crutchlow explains Silverstone MotoGP crash
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results: Updated after penalty
Start, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Silverstone MotoGP race today: Start times, how to watch for free
Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP race
Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP qualifying.

Latest News

MotoGP News
"I believe in this project": Toprak Razgatlioglu convinced by Yamaha MotoGP effort
3m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez names three ‘interesting’ rider moves for MotoGP 2027
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
“I know what would make the racing better”: Cal Crutchlow on 2027 MotoGP rules
3h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse MotoGP “not a lot different” to NASCAR outfit’s early days
5h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Tony Goldsmith
MotoGP News
“Window of opportunity” opened for MotoGP by controversial Adelaide race
23h ago
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
The ‘great rider’ attribute that convinced Trackhouse to keep Raul Fernandez
15/08/26
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Absolutely”: Jack Miller keen to make Australian Pro MX return after risky 2024 race
15/08/26
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Amazing job” - Luca Marini on where Joan Mir “makes the difference” in MotoGP qualifying
15/08/26
Luca Marini, Joan Mir, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
“Too many variables” - Trackhouse explains why MotoGP wins are not a KPI
14/08/26
Raul Fernandez, Justin Marks celebrate Silverstone MotoGP victory.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow firm despite MotoGP return: “I don’t miss the sport”
14/08/26
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, leaving pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.