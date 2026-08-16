Marc Marquez names three ‘interesting’ rider moves for MotoGP 2027

Marc Marquez is among only a handful of riders set to remain with the same MotoGP team for the new 850cc/Pirelli era in 2027.

Indeed, of the ten factory seats, only Ducati’s reigning champion Marquez and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi are staying put.

Asked to name the most interesting rider moves for next season, the Spaniard picked out three names.

Marc Marquez with current team-mate Pecco Bagnaia and future team-mate Pedro Acosta. © Gold and Goose

Those were future team-mate Pedro Acosta, joining Ducati from KTM, current team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, switching to current title leader's Aprilia, and Yamaha's former champion Fabio Quartararo, signed by Marquez’s former Honda team.

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“Are we talking about riders? Because I will say tyres [are the most interesting change]!” Marquez began.

“But riders, I mean, of course, Pedro will be one of the most interesting talents who is moving to the winning bikes.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

“Then, interesting to see how Fabio is with Honda, and how Honda develops the new bike.

“If Fabio has the bike, he will be fast. If Pedro has the bike, he will be fast.

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“And then also Bagnaia in Aprilia is a very good rider.

“So let's see, it will be an interesting season.”