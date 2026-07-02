First MotoGP rookie officially confirmed on 2027 grid

Dani Holgado has been confirmed as the first rookie on the 2027 MotoGP grid.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, currently sixth in the Moto2 standings, is set to form part of an all-new Gresini Ducati line-up alongside Joan Mir next season.

Holgado's MotoGP move was announced on Thursday morning by Gresini via social media.

Update: Joan Mir's Gresini deal has now also been confirmed.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Runner-up to David Alonso in the 2024 Moto3 world championship, Holgado then joined Alonso at Aspar for his Moto2 debut last season, winning two races and finishing sixth in the standings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Podiums in the opening rounds of this year, including victory in Brazil, lifted Holgado into the early championship lead.

However, he has since slipped to sixth in the standings.

Dani Holgado, David Alonso, Moto2. © Gold and Goose

Five rookies?

Holgado is the first of what is expected to be five MotoGP rookies next season.

Alonso looks set to join HRC, while Izan Guevara has been linked with Pramac Yamaha.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Senna Agius and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez are battling for the remaining Tech3 KTM seat.

The Moto2 graduates are also expected to be joined by WorldSBK championship leader Nicolo Bulega, who is pencilled in for VR46 Ducati.