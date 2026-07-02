Gresini: “Thanks and best wishes” to Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer

Gresini's all-new 2027 MotoGP rider line-up of Joan Mir and Dani Holgado also confirms that both Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer will leave the team.

“At the end of the season we will say goodbye to Alex and Fermin, two riders who have given a lot to our team, both in terms of results and human relationship,” said Nadia Padovani, Gresini team owner.

“To them goes our thanks and best wishes for the future.”

Alex Marquez, Gresini team. © Gold and Goose

The Gresini team has played a key role in the careers of both Marquez brothers.

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Alex Marquez was instantly transformed after two lacklustre seasons at LCR Honda, taking two podiums and a pole on the way to a career best ninth in the 2023 standings.

Marc then left Honda to join Alex in an all-Marquez line-up the following year, when Marc broke his MotoGP win drought and sealed a move to the factory team.

Alex improved to eighth overall, despite just one podium on the tricky GP23, before delivering a dream 2025 campaign of three wins, twelve podiums and runner-up behind Marc in the world championship.

That resulted in an upgrade to the latest GP26 machinery for Alex this year, which he took to Ducati’s first grand prix win of the season at Jerez.

However, Alex’s season was later interrupted by the massive Catalunya accident, a day after his first Sprint win of the year.

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Alex is set to return to factory team status, for the first time since his rookie 2020 campaign at Repsol Honda, with a move to KTM next season.

Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fermin Aldeguer took over from Marc as Alex’s Gresini team-mate for 2025 and soon impressed, standing on the MotoGP podium in only his sixth event, at Le Mans.

That was followed up by second in Austria and then a debut victory in Indonesia on his way to eighth in the world championship.

However, Aldeguer’s 2026 hopes were dealt a major blow by a fractured femur during winter training, causing him to miss pre-season testing and the opening Thai round.

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Still visibly limping, the 21-year-old stood on the podium in Catalunya, but was injured again during practice at Assen.

Aldeguer, who, unlike Marquez, is contracted directly to Ducati, will be placed at the VR46 team next season.