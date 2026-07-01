Official: Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura complete Yamaha switch for MotoGP 2027

Former world champion Jorge Martin will move to a third MotoGP manufacturer for 2027 after being officially confirmed as joining the Monster Yamaha team.

Martin, currently leading this year’s title chase, will form an all-new factory Yamaha line-up alongside fellow Aprilia star Ai Ogura for the new 850cc era.

The Martin-Ogura line-up was confirmed on Wednesday morning, a day after the departure of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins was officially announced.

Martin and Ogura have both signed two-year deals.

Ai Ogura, Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Yamaha: "Very excited"

"We are excited to welcome Jorge and Ai to the Yamaha Factory MotoGP Team as we enter a new era in 2027," said Paolo Pavesio, managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing.

"Securing riders of this calibre underlines our ambition and confidence in the project.

"Jorge has already proven himself as one of the benchmark riders in MotoGP, with the speed, determination, and mindset to fight for wins and World Championships.

"We expect him to play a key role in driving our performance forward from day one.

Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"Ai's progression over the past one-and-a-half seasons has been outstanding. His talent, work ethic, and potential make us confident he can grow into one of the top riders in the championship.

"At the same time, we are especially proud to welcome a Japanese rider into the Yamaha Factory Team."

Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

An injury-wrecked debut RS-GP campaign meant Martin didn’t get to show his potential at Aprilia by the time crucial pre-season decisions were made over 2027 factory seats.

Last year’s contract dispute also didn’t help Martin’s cause, and with Ducati’s double MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia available, Aprilia chose the Italian to join the retained Marco Bezzecchi.

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Yamaha, in need of a big-name replacement for Fabio Quartararo, quickly swooped for Martin, who showed Aprilia what it will be giving up by claiming his first sprint and grand prix victories on the RS-GP.

Martin retook the world championship lead from Bezzecchi at Assen last weekend, when Ogura claimed his first grand prix victory.

Martin, Bezzecchi and Ogura form an history all-Aprilia top three at Le Mans, but two of them… © Gold and Goose

Could Martin or Ogura take the number 1 plate to Yamaha?

Martin is now fighting to repeat his Pramac Ducati feat of winning the MotoGP title and then taking the No.1 plate to a new manufacturer.

However, Ogura is also in title contention, moving up to fourth in the world championship and within 25 points of Martin with half of the season still to go.

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Meanwhile, World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu looks set to be the only Yamaha rider continuing from the 1000cc era.

While Quartararo is set to join Honda, team-mate Alex Rins is being replaced by Ogura and Jack Miller's Pramac seat looks to be under threat from Pramac Moto2 rider Izan Guevara.

Yamaha, which hasn't won a race since 2022, has a best result of fifth so far this season on the new V4. Lead rider Quartararo is just 14th in the standings.

MotoGP is moving to smaller 850cc machines, and switching from Michelin to Pirelli tyres, for 2027.