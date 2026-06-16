Marc Marquez, Aldeguer, Bezzecchi set for Brno 850cc MotoGP debut

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer are set to represent Ducati in Monday's 850cc Pirelli test at Brno.

The test will provide the first opportunity for current race riders to sample next year's machinery, featuring smaller engines, the removal of ride-height devices, reduced aerodynamics and Pirelli tyres.

Due to the limited number of prototype bikes and tyres currently available, it is thought that only two riders per manufacturer will take part.

However, unless manufacturers are willing to reveal details of their future machinery to riders leaving at the end of the season, the choice is far from straightforward for some factories.

All five official teams are set to make at least one rider change for 2027, with KTM, Yamaha and Honda expected to field all-new factory line-ups.

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GPone.com reports that Ducati has chosen the only riders who will remain on Desmosedicis next season for the test: factory star Marc Marquez and Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer.

Diogo Moreira, LCR Honda. © Gold and Goose

However, despite LCR rookie Diogo Moreira being the only active Honda rider confirmed for 2027, HRC could instead choose current factory riders Joan Mir and/or Luca Marini, both of whom are set to leave the team at the end of the season.

“At the moment we haven't received a final decision from Honda yet,” Diogo Moreira’s LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello told GPone.com.

“We have made Diogo available [for the 850cc test], but the latest information we've received indicates that he's not a priority for HRC at the moment.”

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HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami is also thought to be available, meaning there may only be one HRC race rider on track.

Cecchinello added that he won’t be surprised if manufacturers choose to test with riders leaving at the end of this season since the benefits could outweigh the negatives.

“It's a situation that involves practically all the teams,” he said.

“However, I don't rule out the possibility that, for example, Quartararo could test the Yamaha, because that's important data for the manufacturer to collect."

Yamaha is yet to respond but has Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu confirmed for 2027, should it decide against using star rider Fabio Quartararo, who is set to join Honda.

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Aprilia has told Crash.net that only title leader Marco Bezzecchi - the only factory team rider officially confirmed for MotoGP 2027 - will take part in Monday's test.

That would mean outgoing team-mate Jorge Martin, destined to join Yamaha next season, will not get the chance to sample the future RS-GP.

KTM, which faces the biggest conundrum in terms of continuing race riders, said it is unable to confirm its Brno test riders at present.

The Monday test will take place in private, with no media present or official timing.

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The next 850cc test for race riders will be after the Austrian Grand Prix in mid-September.