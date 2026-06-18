Toprak Razgatlioglu set for Brno MotoGP 850cc test, no Quartararo

Yamaha has confirmed to Crash.net that Toprak Razgatlioglu and Augusto Fernandez will form its rider line-up for Monday's 850cc/Pirelli post-race test at Brno.

Razgatlioglu, the only current Yamaha race rider already contracted for 2027, is therefore set to join the likes of Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi in the first group test of MotoGP's future bikes and tyres for current race riders.

Due to the limited number of 850cc bikes and tyres, only two riders per manufacturer are expected, with test and wildcard rider Fernandez chosen for Yamaha's second machine.

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

The news confirms that Yamaha’s star rider Fabio Quartararo, factory team-mate Alex Rins and Pramac’s Jack Miller will not be taking part.

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While Quartararo is set to join Honda next season, Rins is also leaving to make way for an expected Jorge Martin-Ai Ogura factory Yamaha line-up. Miller’s seat is under pressure from Pramac Moto2 rider Izan Guevara.

LCR Honda boss Lucio Cecchinello recently suggested that factories might still be willing to put departing riders on their 850cc machines at Brno to benefit from their feedback and experience.

Razgatlioglu, Miller, Quartararo, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

That will not be the case for Yamaha, but HRC is thought likely to run at least one of its current factory riders, Joan Mir and/or Luca Marini, at the 850 test, even though both are set to leave the team. KTM is yet to confirm its Brno line-up.

Razgatlioglu, meanwhile, knows Pirelli rubber well from his eight seasons - and three titles - in WorldSBK.

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The Brno test will be held in private, with no media allowed and no official timing.

The next 850cc/Pirelli test will then be held at the Red Bull Ring in September.

Those riders not chosen for the in-season tests will need to wait until the Valencia post-race test for their first taste of the 2027 machines.