KTM “pleased and happy” with 2027 MotoGP rider line-up

Despite losing Pedro Acosta, Aki Ajo insists KTM is “really enthusiastic” about its 2027 factory MotoGP rider line-up.

Acosta and Brad Binder are both due to leave KTM at the end of the season. The former will join the factory Ducati team, while Binder’s future is to be decided although there are rumours linking him with a move to WorldSBK with BMW.

Into their places at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will step Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, two changes among many others in what will be the first year of MotoGP’s new 850cc formula.

Brad Binder, Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

“We all know that there is a lot of development for everyone happening with the new rules with 850cc bikes – many areas are changing for next year,” said Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team manager Aki Ajo, speaking to MotoGP.com.

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“Of course, part of this is the rider roulette as well, and I have to say as well that this rider, let’s say, ‘gamble’ was already [there] since last summer, and of course winter time was also busy for us.

“I would say that we are really enthusiastic and of course also really pleased and happy about our choices.”

Before we get to 2027, though, there is the rest of 2026 to finish, which Ajo says remains KTM’s priority at present.

“We still have half-a-season to go, so the main focus of course is here on the track and on many areas in the project, of course; of course it’s for that, to really improve and to continue that progress to the end of the year,” he said.

“So of course in our factory team, especially with Pedro [Acosta] and Brad [Binder], but we have strong riders, Maverick [Vinales] and Enea [Bastianini], in the other side as well, so that’s the main target.”

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