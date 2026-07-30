MotoGP race winner and Moto2 frontrunner favourite for Ducati WorldSBK ride

Nicolo Bulega’s space at the factory Ducati WorldSBK team seems to have two candidates at the top of the list

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Czech MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP race winner Franco Morbidelli and Moto2 frontrunner Manu Gonzalez have emerged as the favourites to replace Nicolo Bulega at Ducati’s World Superbike team.

Nicolo Bulega has utterly dominated WorldSBK this season, winning all but one race as he nears his first title in the series.

Though at one stage looking like he was set to miss out, Bulega - who has also been testing Ducati’s 850cc MotoGP bike - is now poised to move to the grand prix paddock in 2027 with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 squad.

With Iker Lecuona already re-signing with Ducati in WorldSBK, just one seat at the works team is now up for grabs.

According to GPOne, the final choice will be between Franco Morbidelli and Manu Gonzalez.

Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Morbidelli edging ahead as slight favourite

Morbidelli’s time in MotoGP will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

After his stunning 2020 campaign with Petronas SRT Yamaha, in which he won three grands prix and finished runner-up in the standings, Morbidelli’s career has steadily tailed off.

A disastrous move to the factory Yamaha team failed to yield a continuation of that form, while his first year on Ducati machinery with Pramac was held back by a serious pre-season concussion.

He moved to VR46 last year, where he scored two podiums early in the season. But that form hasn’t continued into 2026.

GPOne claims Aruba Ducati boss Serafino Foti is keen on Morbidelli, while his Italian passport gives him an advantage over Gonzalez.

Morbidelli continually rides a V4 Panigale street bike during training days with the VR46 Academy, so the bike is familiar to him, if not in WorldSBK trim.

Crucially, however, WorldSBK’s switch to Michelin tyres is something Morbidelli could benefit from greatly in his adaptation to the series.

It may also allow Ducati to steal a march on its rivals in accelerating its understanding of the new rubber.

Manu Gonzalez, Intact GP, 2026 Hungary Moto2
Manu Gonzalez, Intact GP, 2026 Hungary Moto2
© Gold and Goose

WorldSBK looks like Gonzalez’s best bet for a factory deal

When the dust settles on the 2027 rider market, current Moto2 points leader Gonzalez will likely emerge as the biggest loser.

Despite his strong form in Moto2, which he leads by 51.5 points, Gonzalez’s hopes of stepping up to MotoGP appear remote.

Linked recently to the Tech3 team, it looks like his Moto2 team-mate Senna Agius has gotten the nod to join Guenther Steiner’s outfit.

He would be keen to step over to WorldSBK if there is a factory offer; otherwise he’ll likely continue in Moto2 for at least another season.

Gonzalez came through the WorldSBK paddock on his way to grand prix racing, having won the World Supersport 300 title in 2019, and then finishing third in World Supersport in 2021.

While it is understandable that Gonzalez wouldn’t want to remain in Moto2 for a sixth season, staying put may not be such a bad move.

With no knowledge of the Michelin tyres, that could hamper his WorldSBK adaptation. While most of the grid will be in the same boat, they will at least have experience of the bikes.

Moreover, the likes of Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, who is heavily rumoured to be joining the Portuguese at BMW next season, do have Michelin experience.

While all factory team options are sewn up, there will be opportunities for Gonzalez in 2028 should he continue to deliver in Moto2.

For example, Toprak Razgatlioglu is only contracted to Yamaha at Pramac to the end of 2027, as is Johann Zarco at LCR Honda.

Tags:

World Superbikes
Franco Morbidelli
MotoGP race winner and Moto2 frontrunner favourite for Ducati WorldSBK ride
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘My 100% is slower than Pedro’ - Franco Morbidelli responds to Germany MotoGP penalty
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli gets another impeding penalty after Germany MotoGP incident
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘It’s always like that’ - Enea Bastianini slams “dangerous” Franco Morbidelli riding
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards slap Franco Morbidelli with impeding penalty at Assen
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Maybe I forgot how to ride a MotoGP” - Morbidelli after Brno struggle
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Diggia insists Brno MotoGP “victory fight” possible after surgery, Morbidelli seeks "solutions"
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
The statistic that could be crucial for one rider’s 2026 MotoGP title hopes
4m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, MotoGP 2026
MotoGP News
MotoGP race winner and Moto2 frontrunner favourite for Ducati WorldSBK ride
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘I was suffering a bit’ - How Alex Marquez ‘stepped out from’ Marc’s MotoGP shadow
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
F1 and MotoGP could come together at the US Grand Prix in demo event
5h ago
2026 US MotoGP
MotoGP News
VW shuts down latest claims of Ducati takeover by Italian investor
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Yamaha “excited” for MotoGP 2027 as new riders bring “fresh air”
23h ago
Massimo Meregalli. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu 'sometimes forgets' he's a MotoGP rookie
29/07/26
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘An even better team-mate’ - Marc Marquez’s heartfelt tribute to Pecco Bagnaia
29/07/26
Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2026 Germany MotoGP
MotoGP News
The old KTM MotoGP line-up that could be recreated in 2027
29/07/26
Miguel Oliveira leads Brad Binder, 2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The unusual physical detail that gave Valentino Rossi key edge over MotoGP nemesis
29/07/26
Valentino Rossi leads Jorge Lorenzo, 2009 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.