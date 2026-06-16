Diggia insists Brno MotoGP “victory fight” possible after surgery, Morbidelli seeks "solutions"

Fabio di Giannantonio, the highest-placed Ducati rider in the MotoGP standings, says he is ready for Brno despite not being fully recovered from recent finger surgery.

The VR46 Ducati rider sustained the injury when he was struck by debris from Alex Marquez’s machine during the Gresini rider’s huge accident in Catalunya last month.

di Giannantonio, who also crashed as a result of the impact, then battled through the pain to win the restarted race.

Fabio di Giannantonio hit by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

After taking a Sprint podium next time at Mugello, the Italian produced an impressive recovery from last to 12th at Balaton Park after being caught up in the Turn 1 accident.

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The weekend off following the Hungarian Grand Prix then gave di Giannantonio the opportunity to undergo surgery in Rome.

He arrives in Brno third in the world championship, but with KTM's Pedro Acosta now just six points behind.

“I love the Brno track, I think it’s one of the most amazing circuits of the calendar. For sure, it’s a very different track from the last ones we raced at,” di Giannantonio said.

“I am eager to be back on track and to show our potential. So, the goal in Czechia is to fight again for the victory.

“We had some rest days, where I decided to undergo a surgical dressing of the finger that I got injured in Barcelona’s crash.

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“For sure, we are not at our 100% with the finger, but I am ready for Brno, where we arrive in top three in the World Standing and with a lot of confidence.

“We’re working very well and we must keep on this direction. We are ready to face this weekend too.”

di Giannantonio catches Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli was among the riders di Giannantonio caught and passed during his charge through the field in Hungary.

Morbidelli, riding the older GP25-specification Desmosedici, has finished 14th in each of the last two grands prix.

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“During this week off, we’ve been working a lot with the team and the engineers to try to find some solutions to understand why we struggle to have enough grip to be fast,” Morbidelli said.

“I am very confident of all the work we are doing. We have a lot of data and information to analyse to arrive to Brno with some solutions.”