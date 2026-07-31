‘Marc Marquez seems a bit like Lewis Hamilton’: Guenther Steiner compares MotoGP and F1 champions

Guenther Steiner has drawn a comparison between reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez and Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Marquez and Hamilton are both seven-time world champions in their respective fields.

33-year-old Marquez completed an incredible comeback story to win his seventh MotoGP world championship last year and move level with the great Valentino Rossi.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

It marked the 33-year-old Spaniard’s first title since 2019, following a succession of injuries that included breaking his arm in 2020, which required four major operations over two years.

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Hamilton, meanwhile, won the most recent of his seven world titles in 2020, drawing him level with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

The 41-year-old Briton completed his own impressive turnaround by claiming a spectacular maiden victory with Ferrari in Barcelona earlier this year. Hamilton’s milestone win followed a hugely challenging debut season in red in 2025 that led to many people writing him off altogether.

Hamilton has been in fine form amid an F1 revival that has taken him to second place in the world championship and seen him emerge as the nearest challenger to the dominant Mercedes team this season.

Steiner spent 10 years being the team principal of Haas in F1 before he was replaced at the helm of the US-based team at the end of the 2023 season. The 61-year-old Italian is the current CEO and owner of the MotoGP and Moto3 team Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Hamilton is hoping to win a record eighth F1 world title

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When asked which F1 driver Marquez reminds him of, Steiner told Motosprint: “It’s difficult because I've never been asked this question.

“He seems a bit like Hamilton to me, given that he's very good at going fast when needed but also at managing his image.

“He doesn't manage it like Lewis because he's unique, but he's good, and obviously he's won a lot.”

Hamilton heads into the F1 summer break 50 points behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli as he bids to win a record-breaking eighth world title.

Marquez sits third in the 2026 MotoGP championship, 18 points behind Jorge Martin.

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The Ducati rider has racked up three victories in his last four races heading into next weekend’s British MotoGP at Silverstone.