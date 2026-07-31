Jorge Martin convinced ‘Aprilia will do everything to let me win’ MotoGP title

Jorge Martin is confident Aprilia will ‘do everything to let me win’ the 2026 MotoGP title, despite leaving the brand at the end of the year.

The 2024 world champion leads the standings at the halfway stage of the current campaign, having taken a first Aprilia victory at the French Grand Prix.

But Jorge Martin, for the second time in his career, faces a title battle representing one manufacturer having already committed to leaving for a rival in 2027.

Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

This was the case in 2024, when he won the title for Ducati with Pramac having signed for Aprilia in the summer.

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This time, he will depart Aprilia for Yamaha, but is currently engaged in a title battle that includes team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura.

“I need consistency…”

With Bezzecchi staying put for 2026, questions have been raised as to how Aprilia navigates a tight title battle between its factory pair.

But, speaking with Motosprint, Martin is confident in the backing he has from Aprilia.

“If I can fight for the title until the end, it will be an advantage, but I have to get there, and for that I need consistency,” Martin said.

“Every rival is different, and Marco is proving to be at a very high level, and there's also [Marc] Marquez.

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“I think [Aprilia CEO Massimo] Rivola’s goal is to put me in a position to win.

“Ultimately, I’m thinking about myself, and I believe he’ll do everything he can to let me win, so I’m calm about it.

“The work both in Noale and on the track is incredible, and being in the fight with Ducati is exciting, but we have to keep pushing.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

During his 2024 title year, Ducati ultimately ensured a level playing field between Martin and Pecco Bagnaia for the entirety of the campaign.

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This included continuing to allow data from every Ducati rider to be available to study, as well as a decision not to introduce a new chassis as it didn’t have enough to spread between Bagnaia and Martin.

Martin ultimately won the championship that year by just 10 points over Bagnaia, despite only scoring three grand prix victories to his rival’s 11.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, a trio of Aprilia riders in Martin, Ogura and Bezzecchi are split by just 22 points.