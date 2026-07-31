Jorge Martin convinced ‘Aprilia will do everything to let me win’ MotoGP title

Jorge Martin is relaxed about his title chances despite leaving Aprilia at the end of 2026

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin is confident Aprilia will ‘do everything to let me win’ the 2026 MotoGP title, despite leaving the brand at the end of the year.

The 2024 world champion leads the standings at the halfway stage of the current campaign, having taken a first Aprilia victory at the French Grand Prix.

But Jorge Martin, for the second time in his career, faces a title battle representing one manufacturer having already committed to leaving for a rival in 2027.

Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

This was the case in 2024, when he won the title for Ducati with Pramac having signed for Aprilia in the summer.

This time, he will depart Aprilia for Yamaha, but is currently engaged in a title battle that includes team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura.

“I need consistency…”

With Bezzecchi staying put for 2026, questions have been raised as to how Aprilia navigates a tight title battle between its factory pair.

But, speaking with Motosprint, Martin is confident in the backing he has from Aprilia.

“If I can fight for the title until the end, it will be an advantage, but I have to get there, and for that I need consistency,” Martin said.

“Every rival is different, and Marco is proving to be at a very high level, and there's also [Marc] Marquez.

“I think [Aprilia CEO Massimo] Rivola’s goal is to put me in a position to win.

“Ultimately, I’m thinking about myself, and I believe he’ll do everything he can to let me win, so I’m calm about it.

“The work both in Noale and on the track is incredible, and being in the fight with Ducati is exciting, but we have to keep pushing.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

During his 2024 title year, Ducati ultimately ensured a level playing field between Martin and Pecco Bagnaia for the entirety of the campaign.

This included continuing to allow data from every Ducati rider to be available to study, as well as a decision not to introduce a new chassis as it didn’t have enough to spread between Bagnaia and Martin.

Martin ultimately won the championship that year by just 10 points over Bagnaia, despite only scoring three grand prix victories to his rival’s 11.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, a trio of Aprilia riders in Martin, Ogura and Bezzecchi are split by just 22 points.

Tags:

Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin convinced ‘Aprilia will do everything to let me win’ MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Yamaha “excited” for MotoGP 2027 as new riders bring “fresh air”
Massimo Meregalli. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
One of Aprilia’s most important MotoGP bikes to be auctioned by Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro, 2020 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
No break this summer for Jorge Martin: 876km in seven days for the MotoGP leader
Jorge Martin during the 2026 Trans-Pyrenees. Credit: Instagram/Jorge Martin.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi provides injury update as MotoGP comeback clock ticks down
Marco Bezzecchi.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi, Pecco Bagnaia among MotoGP stars to ride at Misano race
Francesco Bagnaia, Valentino Rossi in Misano pit box. Credit: Instagram/VR46 Riders Academy.
MotoGP News
Ex-Valentino Rossi MotoGP crew chief set to partner Jorge Martin at Yamaha
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Thai Grand Prix to remain as MotoGP season opener in 2027
3h ago
Grid, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
MotoGP News
WorldSBK winner to get Silverstone MotoGP ride as Ducati rider set to miss out
4h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin convinced ‘Aprilia will do everything to let me win’ MotoGP title
5h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia MotoGP team gives Marco Bezzecchi injury update as he returns to riding
21h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Mugello 2026.
MotoGP News
Rider dies following No Limits Trackdays incident at Mugello
21h ago
Mugello circuit, Italy

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
The statistic that could be crucial for one rider’s 2026 MotoGP title hopes
21h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, MotoGP 2026
MotoGP News
MotoGP race winner and Moto2 frontrunner favourite for Ducati WorldSBK ride
30/07/26
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘I was suffering a bit’ - How Alex Marquez ‘stepped out from’ Marc’s MotoGP shadow
30/07/26
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
F1 and MotoGP could come together at the US Grand Prix in demo event
30/07/26
2026 US MotoGP
MotoGP News
VW shuts down latest claims of Ducati takeover by Italian investor
30/07/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP