F1 and MotoGP could come together at the US Grand Prix in demo event

Formula 1 and MotoGP could be brought together on the same weekend at the US Grand Prix later this year, as the two-wheel series plans a demonstration event.

Following a €4.2 billion acquisition in 2024, F1 owner Liberty Media brought MotoGP under its umbrella.

Given Liberty’s success in growing F1 into a mainstream powerhouse, it is hoped MotoGP will see the effects from this in the coming years as the US media giant improves the commercial prospects of the championship.

F1 US GP

There have already been key signs of this, with the likes of former Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner leading a group in buying out Tech3, while Ross Brawn recently joined Pramac’s board.

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From the off, when Liberty’s takeover of MotoGP was announced, speculation has been rife of a joint race event between the two championships.

While this remains a long way off, the two championships could have their first joint engagement later this year during F1’s US Grand Prix.

According to Motorsport, plans are being hatched by Liberty Media for MotoGP manufacturers to stage demo laps during the F1 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas in October.

The race, due to be held on 23-25 October, clashes with the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island for MotoGP.

Therefore, there would be no contemporary riders taking part in the event.

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Discussions are underway with the manufacturers on the viability of staging such a demonstration, though several hurdles remain.

It’s not yet clear who will cover the freight costs for the event, which manufacturers will be involved, or which riders they will bring.

It comes at an awkward point in the MotoGP calendar, with Australia forming the first round of a triple-header with Malaysia and Qatar.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 US MotoGP © Gold and Goose

However, to make matters even more complicated, it’s unclear what the fate of the Qatar Grand Prix will be right now due to the ongoing war in Iran.

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Earlier this week, the FIA World Endurance Championship canned its Qatar and Bahrain races due to the conflict, while F1’s Bahrain GP on 4 October will now be held in Malaysia.

The demo event is being seen as a good opportunity to bring MotoGP to a new audience, with Austin one of the best-attended rounds on the F1 calendar.

Growing MotoGP’s profile in the US has been a key mission for Liberty since its takeover, with the series’ own race at COTA poorly attended in recent years.