Yamaha “excited” for MotoGP 2027 as new riders bring “fresh air”

Yamaha MotoGP boss Massimo Meregalli says the factory’s new rider line-up will help bring “fresh air” to the project in 2027.

Massimo Meregalli. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Massimo Meregalli. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A change of engine design for the 2026 MotoGP season has not been a quick fix for Yamaha’s difficulties in the championship, but team director of the factory squad Massimo Meregalli thinks the project will breathe “fresh air” in 2027.

The Iwata factory is over four years into its current winless streak now, which stretches back to Fabio Quartararo’s German Grand Prix victory in 2022.

The YZR-M1 is also without a podium finish in its new and juvenile V4 state that was introduced for Yamaha’s full-time riders at the start of this year after some wildcards with test rider Augusto Fernandez in the second half of 2025.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

This major technical change for Yamaha for 2026 came a year before MotoGP will introduce its new 850cc formula for 2027, with changes not only to the engine displacement but also several other key factors such as fairing size, aerodynamic regulations, and a ban on ride height devices.

For Yamaha specifically, though, there will again be substantial changes, as at least two of its riders will be changed. Only Toprak Razgatlioglu has a contract for 2027, and both factory riders – Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins – have been confirmed to be departing Yamaha at the end of this year.

In their places, Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura – currently sat first and second in the 2026 riders’ championship – will arrive from Aprilia.

Alex Rins leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Rins leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

In the opinion of Monster Energy Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli, the new riders along with the new regulations will help bring “fresh air” to the YZR-M1 project.

“Next year is going to be a new year and having also two new riders, we are for sure excited,” said Meregalli, speaking to MotoGP.com.

“Even the nicest things have an end, and we are ending this long journey with Fabio [Quartararo] and Alex [Rins]. 

“For sure we are grateful for what they’ve done for us and how we worked together, but bringing new riders, new regulations – there are many things new, and for sure this will bring fresh air, new motivation. 

“We are all excited to start a completely new season because there are so many new things that are just positive for everybody.”

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Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Jorge Martin
Ai Ogura
Yamaha “excited” for MotoGP 2027 as new riders bring “fresh air”
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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