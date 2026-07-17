"Interesting until the end" - How the MotoGP title fight has changed in 2026

A low-scoring 2026 MotoGP title battle sees just 24 points covering the top five riders.

Jorge Martin, start, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, start, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP heads into its summer break with a world championship table very different from a year ago.

After eleven rounds last season, Marc Marquez had already scored a huge 344 points and held an 83-point advantage over younger brother and closest rival Alex.

This season, factory Aprilia rider Jorge Martin leads the standings with just 208 points, while the top five riders are separated by only 24 points (see full table below).

Start, 2026 German MotoGP.
Start, 2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin’s tally is also 208 points more than he’d managed at this stage last year, when his only appearance came in Qatar, where he was re-injured in the grand prix.

Martin aside, the biggest points improver has been Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura.

The Assen winner has scored 145 points more than at this stage of his rookie campaign to emerge as Martin's closest challenger.

Team-mate Raul Fernandez is the only other rider with a triple-digit points improvement.

At the other end of the scale, Alex Marquez has suffered the biggest drop compared to last season - 174 points - after his Catalunya injuries forced him to miss three rounds.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez is 154 points behind his own tally from the same stage in 2025 after missing Mugello following surgery to relieve a compressed nerve in his right arm.

However, since returning, the factory Ducati rider has scored more points than anyone else.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"People are making more mistakes"

“Nobody was able to be really consistent,” Alex Marquez said of the title situation heading into the summer break.

“It looks like this year is a little bit more open because people are making more mistakes compared to last year and also '24 and '23.

“It’s quite interesting. Better for the fans. But I think that nobody is putting that consistent level.

“The only one that could do it at the beginning of the season was Marco [Bezzecchi]. Unfortunately, he was injured, and he didn't have a lot of luck in these last races.

“But it will be interesting to see after the summer break which rider is able to put that consistency, which will pay off.

“Ogura has a lot of possibilities to put that consistency. And Marc too. So, we'll see.

“But still, Martin is leading. He didn't make a lot of noise, but he's there. So it will be quite interesting until the end.”

Asked who he thinks is now the favourite, Alex - who has slipped to ninth after his injuries - quipped: “For sure not me!”

Combined MotoGP Riders' standings after 11 rounds: 2026 vs 2025

RankRiderYearBikePointsDiff to 2025
1Marc Marquez2025Ducati344 
2Alex Marquez2025Ducati261 
3Jorge Martin2026Aprilia208+208 points
4Francesco Bagnaia2025Ducati197 
5Ai Ogura2026Aprilia194+145 points
6Marc Marquez2026Ducati190-154 points
7Marco Bezzecchi2026Aprilia186+56 points
8Fabio Di Giannantonio2026Ducati184+42 points
9Raul Fernandez2026Aprilia159+108 points
10Pedro Acosta2026KTM148+49 points
11Francesco Bagnaia2026Ducati143-54 points
12Fabio Di Giannantonio2025Ducati142 
13Franco Morbidelli2025Ducati139 
14Marco Bezzecchi2025Aprilia130 
15Johann Zarco2025Honda104 
16Pedro Acosta2025KTM99 
17Fermin Aldeguer2025Ducati92 
18Alex Marquez2026Ducati87-174 points
19Fabio Quartararo2025Yamaha87 
20Luca Marini2026Honda79+31 points
21Fermin Aldeguer2026Ducati76-16 points
22Enea Bastianini2026KTM76+34 points
23Maverick Vinales2025KTM69 
24Brad Binder2026KTM64+4 points
25Brad Binder2025KTM60 
26Fabio Quartararo2026Yamaha55-32 points
27Raul Fernandez2025Aprilia51 
28Ai Ogura2025Aprilia49 
29Luca Marini2025Honda48 
30Diogo Moreira2026Honda48N/A (rookie)
31Jack Miller2025Yamaha46 
32Franco Morbidelli2026Ducati46-93 points
33Enea Bastianini2025KTM42 
34Alex Rins2025Yamaha41 
35Johann Zarco2026Honda34-70 points
36Joan Mir2025Honda32 
37Joan Mir2026Honda26-6 points
38Alex Rins2026Yamaha21-20 points
39Jack Miller2026Yamaha19-27 points
40Toprak Razgatlioglu2026Yamaha12N/A (rookie)
41Maverick Vinales2026KTM10-59 points
42Takaaki Nakagami2025Honda10 
43Iker Lecuona2026Honda9N/A (wildcard)
44Lorenzo Savadori2025Aprilia8 
45Miguel Oliveira2025Yamaha6 
46Augusto Fernandez2025Yamaha6 
47Augusto Fernandez2026Yamaha5-1 point (wildcard)
48Somkiat Chantra2025Honda1 
49Jorge Martin2925Aprilia0(Injured)

In the constructors’ battle, Aprilia’s 169-point increase has largely been at the expense of Ducati.

KTM is also 40 points up on a year ago, while Honda and Yamaha (with its new V4) have both lost ground.

The constructors' scores also mean three manufacturers are set to change concession ranking for the remainder of the final season of the 1000cc era.

Combined MotoGP Constructors' standings after 11 rounds: 2026 vs 2025

RankConstructorYearPointsDiff to 2025
1Ducati2025393 
2Aprilia2026330+169 points
3Ducati2026319-74 points
4KTM2026190+40 points
5Aprilia2025161 
6KTM2025150 
7Honda2025141 
8Yamaha2025118 
9Honda2026109-32 points
10Yamaha202669-49 points

Although the opening eleven rounds of both seasons concluded with the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, calendar changes mean last year’s summer break didn’t begin until after the twelfth round (Brno).

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Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez
Jorge Martin
Ai Ogura
Fabio di Giannantonio
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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