"Interesting until the end" - How the MotoGP title fight has changed in 2026

MotoGP heads into its summer break with a world championship table very different from a year ago.

After eleven rounds last season, Marc Marquez had already scored a huge 344 points and held an 83-point advantage over younger brother and closest rival Alex.

This season, factory Aprilia rider Jorge Martin leads the standings with just 208 points, while the top five riders are separated by only 24 points (see full table below).

Start, 2026 German MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Martin’s tally is also 208 points more than he’d managed at this stage last year, when his only appearance came in Qatar, where he was re-injured in the grand prix.

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Martin aside, the biggest points improver has been Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura.

The Assen winner has scored 145 points more than at this stage of his rookie campaign to emerge as Martin's closest challenger.

Team-mate Raul Fernandez is the only other rider with a triple-digit points improvement.

At the other end of the scale, Alex Marquez has suffered the biggest drop compared to last season - 174 points - after his Catalunya injuries forced him to miss three rounds.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez is 154 points behind his own tally from the same stage in 2025 after missing Mugello following surgery to relieve a compressed nerve in his right arm.

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However, since returning, the factory Ducati rider has scored more points than anyone else.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"People are making more mistakes"

“Nobody was able to be really consistent,” Alex Marquez said of the title situation heading into the summer break.

“It looks like this year is a little bit more open because people are making more mistakes compared to last year and also '24 and '23.

“It’s quite interesting. Better for the fans. But I think that nobody is putting that consistent level.

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“The only one that could do it at the beginning of the season was Marco [Bezzecchi]. Unfortunately, he was injured, and he didn't have a lot of luck in these last races.

“But it will be interesting to see after the summer break which rider is able to put that consistency, which will pay off.

“Ogura has a lot of possibilities to put that consistency. And Marc too. So, we'll see.

“But still, Martin is leading. He didn't make a lot of noise, but he's there. So it will be quite interesting until the end.”

Asked who he thinks is now the favourite, Alex - who has slipped to ninth after his injuries - quipped: “For sure not me!”

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Combined MotoGP Riders' standings after 11 rounds: 2026 vs 2025 Rank Rider Year Bike Points Diff to 2025 1 Marc Marquez 2025 Ducati 344 2 Alex Marquez 2025 Ducati 261 3 Jorge Martin 2026 Aprilia 208 +208 points 4 Francesco Bagnaia 2025 Ducati 197 5 Ai Ogura 2026 Aprilia 194 +145 points 6 Marc Marquez 2026 Ducati 190 -154 points 7 Marco Bezzecchi 2026 Aprilia 186 +56 points 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio 2026 Ducati 184 +42 points 9 Raul Fernandez 2026 Aprilia 159 +108 points 10 Pedro Acosta 2026 KTM 148 +49 points 11 Francesco Bagnaia 2026 Ducati 143 -54 points 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio 2025 Ducati 142 13 Franco Morbidelli 2025 Ducati 139 14 Marco Bezzecchi 2025 Aprilia 130 15 Johann Zarco 2025 Honda 104 16 Pedro Acosta 2025 KTM 99 17 Fermin Aldeguer 2025 Ducati 92 18 Alex Marquez 2026 Ducati 87 -174 points 19 Fabio Quartararo 2025 Yamaha 87 20 Luca Marini 2026 Honda 79 +31 points 21 Fermin Aldeguer 2026 Ducati 76 -16 points 22 Enea Bastianini 2026 KTM 76 +34 points 23 Maverick Vinales 2025 KTM 69 24 Brad Binder 2026 KTM 64 +4 points 25 Brad Binder 2025 KTM 60 26 Fabio Quartararo 2026 Yamaha 55 -32 points 27 Raul Fernandez 2025 Aprilia 51 28 Ai Ogura 2025 Aprilia 49 29 Luca Marini 2025 Honda 48 30 Diogo Moreira 2026 Honda 48 N/A (rookie) 31 Jack Miller 2025 Yamaha 46 32 Franco Morbidelli 2026 Ducati 46 -93 points 33 Enea Bastianini 2025 KTM 42 34 Alex Rins 2025 Yamaha 41 35 Johann Zarco 2026 Honda 34 -70 points 36 Joan Mir 2025 Honda 32 37 Joan Mir 2026 Honda 26 -6 points 38 Alex Rins 2026 Yamaha 21 -20 points 39 Jack Miller 2026 Yamaha 19 -27 points 40 Toprak Razgatlioglu 2026 Yamaha 12 N/A (rookie) 41 Maverick Vinales 2026 KTM 10 -59 points 42 Takaaki Nakagami 2025 Honda 10 43 Iker Lecuona 2026 Honda 9 N/A (wildcard) 44 Lorenzo Savadori 2025 Aprilia 8 45 Miguel Oliveira 2025 Yamaha 6 46 Augusto Fernandez 2025 Yamaha 6 47 Augusto Fernandez 2026 Yamaha 5 -1 point (wildcard) 48 Somkiat Chantra 2025 Honda 1 49 Jorge Martin 2925 Aprilia 0 (Injured)

In the constructors’ battle, Aprilia’s 169-point increase has largely been at the expense of Ducati.

KTM is also 40 points up on a year ago, while Honda and Yamaha (with its new V4) have both lost ground.

The constructors' scores also mean three manufacturers are set to change concession ranking for the remainder of the final season of the 1000cc era.

Combined MotoGP Constructors' standings after 11 rounds: 2026 vs 2025 Rank Constructor Year Points Diff to 2025 1 Ducati 2025 393 2 Aprilia 2026 330 +169 points 3 Ducati 2026 319 -74 points 4 KTM 2026 190 +40 points 5 Aprilia 2025 161 6 KTM 2025 150 7 Honda 2025 141 8 Yamaha 2025 118 9 Honda 2026 109 -32 points 10 Yamaha 2026 69 -49 points

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Although the opening eleven rounds of both seasons concluded with the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, calendar changes mean last year’s summer break didn’t begin until after the twelfth round (Brno).