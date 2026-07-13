“Beat the best rider in history” - Jorge Martin on MotoGP title battle with Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin is under no illusions about the scale of the task he faces in trying to defend a shrinking MotoGP title lead against Marc Marquez this season.

Martin holds the world championship advantage by 14 points over fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura heading into the summer break.

However, reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is now just 18 points behind after completing another Sprint and grand prix double at the Sachsenring.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

The Ducati rider was more than 100 points off the championship lead only four rounds ago.

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Meanwhile, Martin, who won the 2024 title with Pramac Ducati, has claimed just two grand prix podiums since his victory at Le Mans in May.

“For sure the challenge is to beat the best rider in history, so to be able to be fighting with him is already amazing,” said Martin.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

“I will try to give my 100% at home, try to improve myself every day, and if I'm able to fight with him, it will be incredible, if I'm able to fight to the end.

“Let's see. At the moment, he's on a much better level than us, but I think when I am on 100% with the bike, I can be fighting with for sure Marc.

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“But now we are far away from that.”

If Martin can win Aprilia’s first MotoGP title, the #1 plate would move with him to Yamaha next season.