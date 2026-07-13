The Yamaha “motivation” Fabio Quartararo needs for his Honda MotoGP move

Fabio Quartararo has opened up about his approach to the rest of his final Yamaha MotoGP season

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo says top eight finishes “will be my way of being motivated” to the end of MotoGP 2026, which he sees as important for his transition to Honda next season.

The Frenchman is due to join Honda following eight years with Yamaha for 2027, though official confirmation has yet to come through from HRC.

Fabio Quartararo’s ongoing frustration with Yamaha’s lack of competitiveness has seen him, at points in 2026, admit he is not pushing to his maximum to avoid injury.

Jack Miller chases Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Jack Miller chases Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The German Grand Prix was a better weekend for the Frenchman, who came from sixth on the grid to finish seventh in the main race.

While it’s not a result that “matters for me”, he noted afterwards that it is better “than P15”, and wants to use this as motivation for the rest of the campaign.

He says this way of thinking is important to him because he knows there will be ”some difficulties in my next chapter”.

“No, it doesn't matter for me, but I prefer to finish P7 than P15, so it will be my way of being motivated till the end,” he said.

“I know that actually it will not really change something for me, but I want to be ready for next year, because it's not because I change that everything is going to be perfect.

“For sure, I will have some difficulties in my next chapter, so I want to push myself to the limit, to learn, to find everything I can be for a rider; we have many things to learn still as riders.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

‘I can’t take anything from here to Silverstone…’

Quartararo qualified on pole at Silverstone last year and was on course to win the grand prix, before a ride height device issue robbed him.

Asked if he can take anything from his strong weekend in Germany to the British Grand Prix after the summer break, Quartararo replied: “The thing is, I cannot take anything, because actually it's the bike I've raced in Barcelona; this is the bike I've raced in Le Mans.

“So, I don't think there is something to take for Silverstone.

“But it's interesting to see that all the best results I've managed to get this year is with this bike, with this set-up.

“So, I think we don't need to find many more things and try to figure out what we can adjust more than try to change a lot of things.”

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
The Yamaha “motivation” Fabio Quartararo needs for his Honda MotoGP move
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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