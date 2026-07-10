“Not going to be super long” - Fabio Quartararo on MotoGP future announcement

Fabio Quartararo says "it’s not going to be super long" before his MotoGP future is officially confirmed.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo will not be a Yamaha MotoGP rider in 2027.

That much has finally been confirmed by the factory’s official farewell message to the Frenchman and announcement of a new Jorge Martin-Ai Ogura line-up for 2027.

But confirmation of Quartararo’s own future, at Japanese rivals Honda, depends on how the delayed sequence of 2027 rider announcements will be choreographed. 

“I don't really know when, exactly, but for sure it’s not going to be super long,” Quartararo said at the Sachsenring on Thursday when asked when his future would become official.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Whenever it happens, it won’t be a surprise, given the first reports of Quartararo’s Honda move appeared at the start of pre-season testing.

“I think [the official announcement] is more for the public or whatever, but I think I have nothing to hide. It's just that I cannot say...”

Turning to this weekend's German MotoGP, the scene of Quartararo and Yamaha's most recent victory in 2022, the Frenchman admitted the Sachsenring layout is unlikely to suit the new V4.

“It's going to be tough, because we miss a lot of turning and a lot of rear grip. So, basically, that’s what this track is.”

Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Quartararo, who returned to the top 10 last time at Assen, doubts there is much more Yamaha can extract through set-up changes alone.

“I think already from the beginning of the year, we have tried all the possibilities on our bike. What we need is new items that bring what we need.

“Because we changed completely the base, and we always come back to the same.

“So I think there is nothing really to find out by the setting, just try to make the electronics as best as possible.

“But we know if we are this far, it's just a little that we can adjust.”

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha
MotoGP
“Not going to be super long” - Fabio Quartararo on MotoGP future announcement
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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