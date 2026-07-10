Goodwood Festival of Speed Friday LIVE: Valentino Rossi and Lando Norris return

Watch all the action from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed live.

Rossi, Goodwood
Rossi, Goodwood
© Goodwood

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed has arrived, and you can keep up with all of the action live on Crash.net

Each day will be headlined by a number of different drivers or riders, with Friday seeing the return of two motorsport heavyweights in Valentino Rossi and Lando Norris. All the action of the day can be viewed on the player below.

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MotoGP royalty Rossi makes his grand return to Goodwood after last attending in 2015 and will be joined by the reigning Formula 1 champion as the pair represent Monster Energy.

While Kimi Antonelli attended on Thursday, driving duties switched to Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti for the remainder of the weekend, where he will take the 2022 W13 up the hill - the car now decked in the 2026 livery. 

Other F1 talent in attendance includes a quartet of Red Bull drivers, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson, and Arvid Lindblad set to wow fans. 

Formula 1 cars and MotoGP bikes will be on show on all four days, with Red Bull announcing on Wednesday that the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar will complete demonstration runs, with Newey himself getting behind the wheel. 

If it's rally that you're interested in, then you can watch all the action from the special stage LIVE, when the action begins on the player below. 
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Goodwood Festival of Speed Friday LIVE: Valentino Rossi and Lando Norris return
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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