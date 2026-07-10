Goodwood Festival of Speed Friday LIVE: Valentino Rossi and Lando Norris return

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed has arrived, and you can keep up with all of the action live on Crash.net.

Each day will be headlined by a number of different drivers or riders, with Friday seeing the return of two motorsport heavyweights in Valentino Rossi and Lando Norris. All the action of the day can be viewed on the player below.

Show Video Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

MotoGP royalty Rossi makes his grand return to Goodwood after last attending in 2015 and will be joined by the reigning Formula 1 champion as the pair represent Monster Energy.

Read Also

While Kimi Antonelli attended on Thursday, driving duties switched to Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti for the remainder of the weekend, where he will take the 2022 W13 up the hill - the car now decked in the 2026 livery.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Other F1 talent in attendance includes a quartet of Red Bull drivers, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson, and Arvid Lindblad set to wow fans.

Formula 1 cars and MotoGP bikes will be on show on all four days, with Red Bull announcing on Wednesday that the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar will complete demonstration runs, with Newey himself getting behind the wheel.