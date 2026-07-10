First look: Alex Marquez to race in Sete Gibernau Movistar colours at Sachsenring MotoGP
Alex Marquez will race in Sete Gibernau's famous 2003 Movistar colours as Gresini celebrates its 30th anniversary at Sachsenring.
Alex Marquez will race in this special Sete Gibernau 2003-inspired ‘Movistar’ livery in Sunday’s Sachsenring MotoGP.
The livery, part of Gresini’s 30th anniversary celebrations, was used by Gibernau when he snatched a dramatic last-turn victory over Valentino Rossi in the 2003 German Grand Prix.
Alex Marquez will be the only Gresini rider taking part in this weekend’s event with Fermin Aldeguer sidelined by injury.
"Honestly, I have goosebumps when I look at this bike!" said Gresini team manager Michele Masini.
Latest News
First look: Alex Marquez to race in Sete Gibernau Movistar colours at Sachsenring MotoGP
1h ago