First look: Alex Marquez to race in Sete Gibernau Movistar colours at Sachsenring MotoGP

Alex Marquez will race in this special Sete Gibernau 2003-inspired ‘Movistar’ livery in Sunday’s Sachsenring MotoGP.

The livery, part of Gresini’s 30th anniversary celebrations, was used by Gibernau when he snatched a dramatic last-turn victory over Valentino Rossi in the 2003 German Grand Prix.

Valentino Rossi, Sete Gibernau, 2003 German MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez will be the only Gresini rider taking part in this weekend’s event with Fermin Aldeguer sidelined by injury.

Gresini's special 2003 retro 'Movistar' livery.

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"Honestly, I have goosebumps when I look at this bike!" said Gresini team manager Michele Masini.

Gresini's special 2003 retro 'Movistar' livery.



