First look: Alex Marquez to race in Sete Gibernau Movistar colours at Sachsenring MotoGP

Alex Marquez will race in Sete Gibernau's famous 2003 Movistar colours as Gresini celebrates its 30th anniversary at Sachsenring.

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.
Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

Alex Marquez will race in this special Sete Gibernau 2003-inspired ‘Movistar’ livery in Sunday’s Sachsenring MotoGP.

The livery, part of Gresini’s 30th anniversary celebrations, was used by Gibernau when he snatched a dramatic last-turn victory over Valentino Rossi in the 2003 German Grand Prix.

Valentino Rossi, Sete Gibernau, 2003 German MotoGP.
Valentino Rossi, Sete Gibernau, 2003 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez will be the only Gresini rider taking part in this weekend’s event with Fermin Aldeguer sidelined by injury.

Gresini's special 2003 retro 'Movistar' livery.
Gresini's special 2003 retro 'Movistar' livery.

"Honestly, I have goosebumps when I look at this bike!" said Gresini team manager Michele Masini.

Gresini's special 2003 retro 'Movistar' livery.
Gresini's special 2003 retro 'Movistar' livery.


 

Tags:

Alex Marquez
Sete Gibernau
2003
First look: Alex Marquez to race in Sete Gibernau's Movistar colours at Sachsenring MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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