Why one Ducati MotoGP star was swayed to leave the brand for 2027

Fabio Di Giannantonio has explained what motivated his KTM MotoGP move for 2027

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Di Giannantonio has explained the driving factor behind his decision to leave a factory Ducati MotoGP contract with VR46 for KTM’s works team in 2027.

The Italian’s deal to join the factory KTM squad next year was announced earlier this week ahead of the German Grand Prix.

The Italian, who currently has a factory Ducati contract with VR46, was torn between both options during negotiations.

Fabio di Giannantonio, VR46.
Fabio di Giannantonio, VR46.
© Gold and Goose

Ultimately signing for KTM alongside Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio explained that being able to develop a bike around his riding style was what convinced him to make the jump.

“For sure, I’ve always been quite considerate of Ducati,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“But I will be the main rider with my team-mate.

“So, for developing the bike, I will be the leader of the development.

“So, the goal together will be to build a bike around my characteristics.

“So, I thought that would be the best option for me for my riding style, for my future.

“For sure, it will be a step ahead in my professional career. So, for sure it was the best option for me.”

VR46 released a video following Di Giannantonio’s announcement showing the emotional moment he told the team of his choice.

Valentino Rossi’s outfit offered Di Giannantonio a lifeline at the end of the 2023 MotoGP season when his future looked most uncertain, despite winning the grand prix in Qatar.

With VR46, Di Giannantonio earned a factory Ducati deal to receive works machinery and support from the brand.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I’m really proud of this choice,” he added of joining KTM.

“I will be the face of a company, of a factory, leading a big group of people trying to achieve the main goal, which is winning championships.

“It will be a big goal, but also a big moment of pride.

“So, I’m really happy, really proud of my choice. It was not easy, especially personally, with this beautiful group of people I have right in my corner with the VR46 team.

“So, it has not been easy, but sometimes you need to decide your future, and I think it was the best option for my professional career.”

Tags:

Fabio di Giannantonio
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Why one Ducati MotoGP star was swayed to leave the brand for 2027
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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