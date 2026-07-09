“Important role” - Joan Mir on the Frankie Carchedi factor in Gresini MotoGP move

Joan Mir says reuniting with title-winning crew chief Frankie Carchedi was a major factor behind his move to Gresini Ducati.

Joan Mir, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Joan Mir, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Joan Mir has confirmed that the chance to reunite with his MotoGP title-winning crew chief Frankie Carchedi played an “important role” in joining Gresini Ducati for 2027.

Mir spent his first four MotoGP seasons working with Carchedi at Suzuki, winning the 2020 world championship together in only their second year.

When Suzuki withdrew from grand prix racing, Mir moved to the factory Honda team while Carchedi joined Gresini, where he has guided Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer to MotoGP victories.

Joan Mir, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Joan Mir, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Speaking for the first time since his Gresini deal was announced, Mir said at the Sachsenring on Thursday:

“As you can imagine, I’m very happy.

“Gresini, for the situation I am in at the moment, is the best option I could have.”

Asked about the chance to work with Carchedi again, Mir replied:

“Yes, that honestly played an important role in the move.

“Because we've been very successful in the past, and we understand each other very well.

“[When changing team] you don't have a lot of time, so that is time that is already done, to understand your crew chief.

“I understand Frankie, I know what he's doing perfectly... It's going to be fun, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Carchedi, Marquez
Carchedi, Marquez

Mir's move from Honda to Gresini mirrors the path taken by Marc Marquez for the 2024 season.

Although Mir said he did not speak directly to any current or former Gresini riders before making his decision, he believes the team's results speak for themselves.

“I just looked at the results, and every rider that went there was successful,” he said.

“It's true that next year we have a lot of changes, the bike, everything, but I think also that going there is a guarantee of performance. So I'm happy.”

Current Gresini rider Alex Marquez finished title runner-up last season, and took Ducati's first MotoGP victory of this season.

Mir's initial Gresini contract covers the first two years of MotoGP's new 850cc/Pirelli era and includes access to a factory-spec Desmosedici.

Tags:

Joan Mir
Gresini Racing MotoGP
2027
“Important role” - Joan Mir on the Frankie Carchedi factor in Gresini MotoGP move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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