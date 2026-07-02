Joan Mir gets ‘factory’ Ducati status with Gresini MotoGP move

Joan Mir's move to Gresini Ducati for the 2027 MotoGP season includes 'factory' bike status.

Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for 2027.
Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for 2027.
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The official announcement that Joan Mir will join Gresini for the 2027 season included a short but significant detail on bike specification:

“The status of the BK8 Gresini Racing Team remains unchanged, with an official factory bike in the garage available to Joan Mir.”

In other words, the 2020 MotoGP world champion will inherit the factory Ducati support enjoyed by reigning Gresini title runner-up Alex Marquez this season.

Mir has been a factory team rider throughout his MotoGP career, with Suzuki and then Honda, but is now following in the footsteps of former team-mate Marc Marquez by joining Gresini.

Mir's future rookie team-mate Dani Holgado is therefore expected to ride a satellite-spec 850cc Ducati next season.

Joan Mir will join former Honda team-mate Marc Marquez on a factory spec Ducati for 2027.
Joan Mir will join former Honda team-mate Marc Marquez on a factory spec Ducati for 2027.
© Gold and Goose

Although MotoGP's new technical regulations mean every manufacturer starts with a new bike for 2027, there will still be a factory-satellite distinction, with officially supported riders receiving priority for new developments.

VR46, Ducati’s official satellite team, also currently has access to one factory and one satellite spec machine.

Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2025.
Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2025.
© Gold and Goose

Today's 2027 Gresini rider announcements also confirmed a new multi-year agreement with Ducati.

“We are pleased to confirm the continuation of the multi-year collaboration between Ducati Corse and the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team,” said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna.

“A relationship built over time, based on shared values, technical expertise, and a common determination to pursue ambitious goals on track.

“This partnership has been enriched by important sporting results achieved by the team, a testament to the quality of the work done together.

“The BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team represents a key partner within our project and we will continue to work side by side with continuity, with the aim of furthering our shared growth journey.”

Four of next year's six Ducati seats are now confirmed.

Marc Marquez will be joined by KTM's Pedro Acosta at the official Lenovo team, with Mir and Holgado forming the all-new Gresini line-up.

VR46 is set to run Fermin Aldeguer, moving from Gresini, and WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega.

Alex Marquez is set to join the factory KTM team.

Joan Mir gets ‘factory’ Ducati status with Gresini MotoGP move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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