Gresini confirms one-rider MotoGP team for Sachsenring

The BK8 Gresini team will be reduced to a single rider for this weekend's German MotoGP.

Fermin Aldeguer, who suffered a vertebra fracture during Friday practice at Assen, has been officially confirmed as missing the Sachsenring round.

However, unlike the Buriram season opener - when Ducati test rider Michele Pirro stepped in alongside Alex Marquez - the young Spaniard will not be replaced in Germany.

Fermin Aldeguer accident, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Fermin Aldeguer remains sidelined as he continues his enforced recovery and will miss the Sachsenring round. No replacement rider will be fielded,” read a Gresini statement on social media.

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Four different riders have represented Gresini so far this season: Alex Marquez, Pirro, Aldeguer and WorldSBK star Iker Lecuona, who deputised for the injured Marquez at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lecuona impressed on his Ducati MotoGP debut by finishing seventh overall, but is unavailable this weekend due to his WorldSBK commitments at Donington Park.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Gresini officially confirmed an all-new 2027 rider line-up of Joan Mir and Dani Holgado at the end of last week.

Alex Marquez was then named as a factory KTM rider early today (Monday).

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Aldeguer - set to switch to VR46 - now has until after the MotoGP summer break, at Silverstone in early August, to recover.