Gresini confirms one-rider MotoGP team for Sachsenring

Alex Marquez will be Gresini's sole MotoGP rider in Germany after the team opted not to replace the injured Fermin Aldeguer.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

The BK8 Gresini team will be reduced to a single rider for this weekend's German MotoGP.

Fermin Aldeguer, who suffered a vertebra fracture during Friday practice at Assen, has been officially confirmed as missing the Sachsenring round.

However, unlike the Buriram season opener - when Ducati test rider Michele Pirro stepped in alongside Alex Marquez - the young Spaniard will not be replaced in Germany.

Fermin Aldeguer accident, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer accident, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Fermin Aldeguer remains sidelined as he continues his enforced recovery and will miss the Sachsenring round. No replacement rider will be fielded,” read a Gresini statement on social media.

Four different riders have represented Gresini so far this season: Alex Marquez, Pirro, Aldeguer and WorldSBK star Iker Lecuona, who deputised for the injured Marquez at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lecuona impressed on his Ducati MotoGP debut by finishing seventh overall, but is unavailable this weekend due to his WorldSBK commitments at Donington Park.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Gresini officially confirmed an all-new 2027 rider line-up of Joan Mir and Dani Holgado at the end of last week.

Alex Marquez was then named as a factory KTM rider early today (Monday).

Aldeguer - set to switch to VR46 - now has until after the MotoGP summer break, at Silverstone in early August, to recover.

Gresini confirms one-rider MotoGP team for Sachsenring
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati’s MotoGP future unlikely to be impacted by the company’s sale rumours
03/07/26
2026 Factory Lenovo Ducati bike.
MotoGP News
VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal
03/07/26
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.
MotoGP News
Gresini: “Thanks and best wishes” to Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer
02/07/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Dani Holgado’s first words after securing 2027 MotoGP seat
02/07/26
Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir gets ‘factory’ Ducati status with Gresini MotoGP move
02/07/26
Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for 2027.
MotoGP News
Official: Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for MotoGP 2027
02/07/26
Joan Mir, HRC.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Gresini confirms one-rider MotoGP team for Sachsenring
48m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Watch: Fabio di Giannantonio's tearful VR46 speech ahead of KTM MotoGP move
2h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Hard to let you go” - Gresini reacts to Alex Marquez’s KTM MotoGP move
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Nadia Padovani, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Red Bull KTM completes 2027 MotoGP line-up with Fabio di Giannantonio deal
3h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"We were closing them down" - MotoGP's Jack Miller reflects on Suzuka 8 Hours
4h ago
Jack Miller, Andrea Locatelli, Katsuyuki Nakasuga, second place, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Official: Alex Marquez joins factory KTM team for MotoGP 2027
5h ago
Alex Marquez joins KTM for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
WorldSBK and former MotoGP team owner Marc van der Straten dies aged 78
19h ago
Marc van der Straten, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jonathan Rea hails “incredible” rain-hit Suzuka 8 Hours win
05/07/26
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours Wednesday test, pit box. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse “like a low profile” in "interesting" MotoGP title fight
05/07/26
Raul Fernandez, Davide Brivio, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Couldn’t show our true potential”: Jack Miller rues missed chance at Suzuka 8 Hours
04/07/26
Jack Miller, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours, pit box. Credit: Yamaha Racing.