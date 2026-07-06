Marc Marquez: “Holidays will be shorter”, Bagnaia “Aprilia advantage” in MotoGP title battle

Marc Marquez plans a shorter holiday to maximise his recovery, team-mate Pecco Bagnaia believes Aprilia still holds the upper hand in close MotoGP title fight.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez will shorten his holidays to focus on improving the strength in his recovering arm and shoulder during MotoGP's upcoming summer break.

After missing Catalunya following follow-up surgery on a nerve issue caused by last year's Mandalika injuries, the reigning champion has been propelled back into the title fight after victories at Balaton Park and Brno were combined with costly incidents for Aprilia team-mates Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Momentum swung back in Aprilia's favour at Assen but, despite missing the podium, Bezzecchi's latest crash meant Marquez still emerged with the same 40-point deficit, albeit to new championship leader Martin.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"My holidays will be shorter"

Marquez now heads to Sachsenring, his most successful circuit, hoping that it’ll be the final round where he has to manage his strength carefully over the weekend.

"The bike is working, as is the team and my mentality. I need to work on my body to try to make a step forward this summer; my holidays will be shorter..." Marc Marquez told Sky Sport Italia during an appearance at World Ducati Week in Misano.

"It's a track that suits my style. We'll try to fight for the podium,” he added of the Sachsenring, where he has won nine premier-class races.

After Germany, the MotoGP summer break runs until Silverstone from 7-9 August.

Jorge Martin is hunted down by Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Jorge Martin is hunted down by Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez is currently fifth in the world championship, with the riders ahead - Martin, Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura - all mathematically capable of leading the standings heading into the summer break.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia is eighth overall, 63 points behind, but with 444 points still available this season.

The Italian, who will join the factory Aprilia team next season, told Sky: "Aprilia has the advantage, they're in a better position.

"We're recovering, we're doing a great job to align everything. 

"We'll see in 3-4 races..."

Marc Marquez: “Holidays will be shorter”, Bagnaia “Aprilia advantage” in MotoGP title battle
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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