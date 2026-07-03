VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal

VR46 will continue as Ducati's factory-supported satellite team, but only one rider will receive factory-spec machinery under the new 850cc regulations.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.
© Gold and Goose
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Valentino Rossi's Pertamina Enduro VR46 squad will retain its Ducati 'Factory Supported Team' status for MotoGP's new 850cc era.

However, as this season, VR46 will only field one factory-spec bike next year:

“The team will field two Ducati Desmosedici GP bikes in its garage – one factory-spec bike, which will receive technical updates throughout the season, and one standard-spec non-factory bike," read a VR46 statement announcing the Ducati contract extension.

VR46 signs new Ducati deal for 850cc era.
VR46 signs new Ducati deal for 850cc era.

VR46 took over factory-supported status when Pramac switched to Yamaha in 2025. 

Fabio di Giannantonio was upgraded to a factory-spec machine while Franco Morbidelli received a year-old bike.

However, Ducati’s other team, Gresini, was more successful, finishing title runner-up with Alex Marquez on a satellite GP24.

That earned Marquez a factory-spec bike for this season, which Gresini will retain in 2027 for new signing Joan Mir.

Although Alex Marquez took Ducati's first grand prix win of this season, at Jerez, di Giannantonio won at Catalunya - restarted after Marquez's huge accident - and is currently the top Desmosedici rider with third in the standings.

di Giannantonio and Marquez are set to become factory KTM team-mates next season.

di Giannantonio, Morbidelli and VR46.
di Giannantonio, Morbidelli and VR46.
© Gold and Goose

VR46 is the only Ducati team yet to confirm its 2027 rider line-up, but is expected to run Gresini race winner Fermin Aldeguer alongside WorldSBK star Nicolo Bulega.

It is assumed Aldeguer, currently on a satellite bike but contracted directly to Ducati, will receive the VR46 factory-spec machine.

VR46's new agreement with Ducati runs for a further three years.

“We are truly proud to announce the renewal of our agreement with Ducati as a Factory Supported Team in MotoGP for the next three years,” said VR46 team director Alessio Salucci.

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna added: “We are delighted to continue this journey through at least 2029, further strengthening a partnership that has already brought us great satisfaction.

“I am confident that we will continue to achieve outstanding results together in the years ahead. Finally, I would like to thank Valentino Rossi, Alessio Salucci, Pablo Nieto and everyone within the team for their professionalism and dedication.”

VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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