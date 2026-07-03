Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France

Ahead of the 2026 Tour de France, Marc Marquez has been out on the roads with the best bike racer in the world.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez is rarely second-best on two wheels, but hitting the roads with Tadej Pogacar powered only by their own legs for once put the reigning MotoGP champion at a disadvantage.

Marquez is far from the only MotoGP racer to also be a cycling fan. Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Martin are also among the most avid cyclists on the MotoGP grid, while HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro signed with professional team Lidl-Trek after his retirement from full-time racing.

Marquez and Pogacar’s ride together was primarily for publicity for Insta360, a sponsor of Marc Marquez himself and of Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates XRG, which was able to put its action cameras on the bikes of each of them to capture footage for a social media video.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The timing is also uncoincidental, since the Tour de France starts on Saturday (4 July) with its Grand Depart in Barcelona.

Pogacar himself is a four-time winner of the famous French grand tour, including victories in the last two editions. 

The Slovenien is ranked among the greatest cyclists of all-time thanks to his achievements not only in the grand tours but also in cycling’s one-day classic races, in which he has 13 career wins from 24 starts, as well as for other achievements such as winning the Tour de France and the world championship road race in the same year in two consecutive seasons (2024 and 2025). 

Naturally, he enters the 2026 Tour among the favourites, but his strongest rival, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, heads into the race off the back of a first career Giro d’Italia win that was wrapped up at the end of May.

Vingegaard’s Giro win means he has victories in all three cycling grand tours, something Pogacar is yet to achieve as he is missing a Vuelta de Espana victory.

Pogacar and Vingegaard have finished first and second in each of the last five Tours, with Pogacar winning in 2021, 2024, and 2025, while Vingegaard took the victory in 2022 and 2023.

Riding with Pogacar, then, Marquez was somewhat out-gunned by his riding partner – not something you can usually say about the Spaniard.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider heads to Germany in a week and to the Sachsenring, his most successful track with nine MotoGP wins there and 12 across all grand prix classes, while chasing down a points deficit of 40 to Jorge Martin.

Were Marquez to erase that margin by the end of the season and be crowned MotoGP champion for the eighth time he would move level with Giacomo Agostini for premier class crowns and one clear of Valentino Rossi, also clearing the latter for world titles across all categories.

Marketing ploy or not, then, the meeting of Marc Marquez and Tadej Pogacar is one between two of the greatest to ever race on two wheels.

Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Assen must “do something” to stop MotoGP riders “flying”
29/06/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
Why Marc Marquez’s lacklustre Assen round was his biggest win of MotoGP 2026
29/06/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results: Updated after penalties
28/06/26
Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I forgot the rules’ - Di Giannantonio on Assen MotoGP penalty in Marc Marquez battle
28/06/26
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
"Too difficult to think about continuing" - Pecco Bagnaia explains Assen MotoGP retirement
28/06/26
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I escaped without injuries’ - Marc Marquez survives Assen MotoGP round
28/06/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Losing MotoGP title lead “last thing on my mind”
4m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France
22m ago
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal
49m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco gets major injury boost as MotoGP surgery cancelled
1h ago
Johann Zarco, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
"One of those historic races" - Jack Miller chasing Suzuka 8 Hours victory this weekend
18h ago
Jack Miller.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini free to sign 2027 MotoGP deal as KTM option expires
19h ago
Enea Bastianini is set to take over Ai Ogura's Trackhouse Aprilia's ride for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
Gresini: “Thanks and best wishes” to Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer
21h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Dani Holgado’s first words after securing 2027 MotoGP seat
22h ago
Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
“It’s not like football”: Why transfer windows wouldn’t work in MotoGP
22h ago
Cal Crutchlow with Fabio Quartararo at 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir gets ‘factory’ Ducati status with Gresini MotoGP move
23h ago
Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for 2027.