Marco Bezzecchi: Losing MotoGP title lead “last thing on my mind”

Marco Bezzecchi says his health is the priority after explaining why he was taken to hospital following his frightening MotoGP crash at Assen.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi says the MotoGP standings are the last thing on his mind after last Sunday’s scary Assen accident.

Bezzecchi has revealed that severe neck pain was the reason for his transfer to hospital following the incident.

The Aprilia rider lost control through the ultra-fast Turn 15 left-hander on lap two of the grand prix before being sent cartwheeling through the gravel trap.

Bezzecchi agreed with Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola's verdict that he had simply been “too fast” at that moment.

The mistake also cost Bezzecchi the world championship lead to team-mate Jorge Martin.

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“I was attacking Marc for fourth position and came into the corner a bit faster than the bike could handle,” Bezzecchi wrote in his Simply The Bez blog. “I lost the front at almost 200 km/h. From that point on I had no control over anything - just gravel, gravel, gravel, and finally the wall.

“I stayed still for a few seconds trying to catch my breath, sitting among the marshals. They helped me up, and I managed to walk to the ambulance on my own legs - which is already something to be grateful for after a crash like that.

“At the medical centre the initial checks went well - nothing neurological, arms and legs were responding. But I had strong pain in my neck, and rightly the medical staff didn’t want to take any risks: they transferred me to the hospital in Groningen for further checks. CT scan, X-rays, the full protocol. I spent the afternoon there, waiting for the results with the same anxiety I imagine whoever was watching from home felt too.

“Thankfully, no fractures, no injuries. Discharged that evening.

Bezzecchi leads Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
Bezzecchi leads Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

"The last thing on my mind"

“I had a lot of motivation going into the Assen weekend, and in part it had shown - fastest time in Friday’s practice, front row in qualifying, a bike that was working well both on a single lap and over race distance. I had the right feeling. Then, as happens in racing, it takes very little for everything to be turned upside down.

“I lose the lead in the championship, but honestly right now the standings are the last thing on my mind. What matters is that I’m okay, that I’ll be able to get back on the bike, and that Aprilia still closed the day with a podium lockout. A nice result for the whole team, even on a difficult Sunday for me.

“Now it’s time to focus on recovery, and then back to work. A tough weekend closes out a really tough month. But we keep going - always.”

Bezzecchi is now nine points behind Martin heading into next weekend's German MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi: Losing MotoGP title lead “last thing on my mind”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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