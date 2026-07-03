Jonathan Rea puts Honda on top in Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying

Jack Miller's Yamaha team trails Jonathan Rea's Honda entry after Friday qualifying for the 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.

Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
Honda HRC #30 (Chantra/Rea/Takahashi), 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
© Honda Racing
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Jonathan Rea led the defending HRC team to the top of Friday’s qualifying sessions for the 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.

The six-time WorldSBK champion, a Suzuka winner for Honda (2012) and Kawasaki (2019), set the pace with a 2m 4.422s lap.

However, the Suzuka qualifying system is split into three sessions, one for each rider, with the best lap by two riders in each team averaged for the final classification.

Rea’s flyer was backed up by 2m 5.055s by Takumi Takahashi, who won last year’s event alongside Johann Zarco, giving HRC the best average of 2m 4.7638s.

LCR Honda's 2025 MotoGP rider Somkiat Chantra, now competing in WorldSBK and called up to replace the injured Zarco, set a 2m 5.465s.

HRC’s average edged out the BMW team of Markus Reiterberger, Steven Odendaal and Michael Van Der Mark by just 0.075s heading into Saturday’s Top 10 Trial, which will decide pole position.

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Former MotoGP rider Randy de Puniet is part of the Elf Marc VDS team that claimed third overall, ahead of Yamaha’s full-time YART endurance team.

Jack Miller's factory Yamaha team in 5th

Jack Miller, Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Andrea Locatelli were fifth quickest for the Yamaha Factory Racing Team entry.

WorldSBK’s Locatelli set the team’s best lap of 2m 4.971s, followed by Miller on a 2m 5.422s for an average of 2m 5.196s.

That put the #21 machine, runner-up in last year’s event, 0.458s behind the leading HRC average.

Former Moto3 race winner John McPhee is part of the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team in sixth.

Jack Miller, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
Jack Miller, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.
© Yamaha Racing

Miller is the only current MotoGP rider in this year's event after Zarco was forced out by his Catalunya injuries.

Yamaha hasn’t won the 8 Hours since its 2018 factory entry of Nakasuga, Alex Lowes and van der Mark.

Friday’s track action ends with a night practice.

A 45-minute free practice session will be held on Saturday before the Superpole-style Top 10 Trial starts at 14:15 local time.

The race then starts at 11:30 on Sunday.

2026 Suzuka 8 Hours - Friday Qualifying Results (Top 10)

PosTeamRidersBest Lap Average
1Honda HRCTakumi Takahashi/Jonathan Rea/Somkiat Chantra2m 04.738s
2BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAMMarkus Reiterberger/Steven Odendaal/Michael VD Mark2m 04.813s
3Elf Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99Randy De Puniet/Florian Marino/Alessandro Delbianco2m 04.960s
4YART Yamaha Official EWC TeamKarel Hanika/Marvin Fritz/Leandro Denis Mercado2m 05.169s
5YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAMKatsuyuki Nakasuga/Jack Miller/Andrea Locatelli2m 05.196s
6F.C.C. TSR Honda FranceAlan Techer/Corentin Perolari/John McPhee2m 05.321s
7Astemo Pro Honda SI RacingKohta Nozane/Taiga Hada/Kohta Arakawa2m 05.323s
8Yoshimura SERT MotulGregg Black/Dan Linfoot/Cocoro Atsumi2m 05.359s
9AutoRace Ube Racing TeamNaomichi Uramoto/Sylvain Guintoli/Christophe Ponsson2m 05.461s
10SDG Team HARC-PRO. HondaYuki Kunii/Teppei Nagoe/Keito Abe2m 05.851s
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Jonathan Rea puts Honda on top in Suzuka 8 Hours qualifying
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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