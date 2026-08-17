“I hear the rumours too!” - Intact waits on Senna Agius, Manuel Gonzalez MotoGP decisions

Intact GP’s 2027 Moto2 line-up depends heavily on whether Manuel Gonzalez and Senna Agius move to other championships.

The team currently leads the standings with Gonzalez, while third-placed Agius is also in title contention.

Both have been linked with a Tech3 KTM MotoGP seat next season, with Agius now tipped as favourite to join Luca Marini at Guenther Steiner’s team.

Should Agius miss out on MotoGP, Intact GP team manager Jürgen Lingg is confident the Australian would remain with the squad for 2027.

However, even if Gonzalez doesn’t secure a MotoGP seat, he could move to WorldSBK.

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Senna Agius, Manuel Gonzalez, Intact GP, 2026 Dutch Moto2. © Gold and Goose

Lingg told MotoGP pit lane reporter Elliott York at Silverstone: “Of course, I hear the rumours too!

“Anyhow, if Manu or Senna moves, in MotoGP it can be only one [of them].

“And let's say if Senna moves, maybe Manu can go to Superbike. If not, we are very happy to continue with him and do another year with [at least] one of our riders.

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“With Senna, it's very clear: If he cannot go up, he will stay with us.

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"With Manu, it's a different story. But I think he needs a really good Superbike seat. Otherwise, he will continue with us.”

Gonzalez appears to have lost out to Franco Morbidelli as a replacement for Nicolo Bulega at the factory Ducati WorldSBK team.

Alternatives WorldSBK seats remain, but Gonzalez faces stiff competition from other displaced MotoGP race winners such as Jack Miller, Alex Rins and Brad Binder.

David Alonso, Manuel Gonzalez, Senna Agius, 2026 German Moto2 race. © Gold and Goose

Rivals Dani Holgado (Gresini Ducati) and David Alonso (Honda) are already confirmed as moving from Moto2 to MotoGP next season.

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Izan Guevara, currently splitting the Intact riders at the top of the Moto2 standings, is also expected to join the new 850cc/Pirelli era with Pramac Yamaha.

With either Agius or Gonzalez at Tech3, plus Bulega set for VR46, that would mean five rookies on the 2027 MotoGP grid.

If Gonzalez wins the World Championship but remains in Moto2, he would become the first rider to try and defend the title since Johann Zarco in 2016.