Honda announces Red Bull return for 2027 MotoGP season

Honda has officially confirmed Red Bull’s return as a major sponsor in MotoGP

Red Bull will become a major sponsor of Honda again
Red Bull will become a major sponsor of Honda again
© Honda Racing

Honda has officially confirmed Red Bull will return as a major sponsor to the brand’s factory team from the 2027 MotoGP season.

Earlier this week, Motorsport reported that Honda was due to renew its partnership with Red Bull that ended when Marc Marquez left the team at the end of 2023.

The original deal began back in 2015.

From next season, Red Bull branding will once again feature prominently on the Honda factory team’s bikes in what has been billed as a multi-year agreement. Castrol will remain as title sponsor.

HRC president Koji Watanabe said: “Honda HRC and Red Bull are two companies who are very familiar with each other in many forms of racing, and I am delighted to restart our collaboration in MotoGP.

Honda previously had Red Bull sponsorship
Honda previously had Red Bull sponsorship

“As we look ahead to step into a new version of the MotoGP World Championship with the 850cc machines, it is critical to have partners who have the same targets and ambitions.

“Together, I have no doubt of what we can achieve and know we will be able to bring fans more incredible moments throughout our joint collaboration.

“Red Bull are a company who share our goals, our drive and our exacting standards and I am certain that together we can continue to add to the history we have already written on and off the track.”

Outgoing HRC team manager Alberto Puig added: “As MotoGP prepares to enter a new era with new machines, new rules and new targets as a world championship, we reunite with Red Bull.

“In racing, there are very few companies who are competing in as many different championships as HRC and Red Bull, it is a collaboration which makes clear, logical sense.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“I know that neither party will accept anything less than victory and that is what we must work for to once again make this combination the reference.”

The most significant element of this new deal will revolve around the incoming Fabio Quartararo.

The 2021 world champion is a Monster Energy athlete just now, and has been since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2019 with Petronas SRT Yamaha.

But Honda’s Red Bull deal means Quartararo’s association with Monster will come to an end following the 2026 season.

Red Bull currently acts as title sponsor for the Factory KTM team and satellite outfit Tech3.

However, there have been rumours that the energy drinks giant could yet expand its presence further, particularly at Ducati with Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in future.

Tags:

Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Honda announces Red Bull return for 2027 MotoGP season
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo forced into major sponsor change for Honda move
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda teases "full circle moment” with Motegi MotoGP announcement
Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda calls up former MotoGP rider to replace Joan Mir in Japan
Somkiat Chantra.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir out of first two Asian MotoGP races as health issues persist
Joan Mir speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Pain in the chest” for Luca Marini after Austrian MotoGP bodywork strike
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s Austrian MotoGP blunder “understandable”, says fellow KTM rider
Pedro Acosta leads 2026 Austrian MotoGP Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider
9m ago
Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, 2017 Vallencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco outlines knee surgery plan “to grow old in a good way”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
Is Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP championship challenge fading?
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why retiring Alex Rins was "disappointed" to miss Yamaha 850cc test
3h ago
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Multiple MotoGP riders dismiss Michelin’s Motegi addition
3h ago
Jack Miller speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin surprised by Aprilia’s unwanted Motegi MotoGP stat
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Honda announces Red Bull return for 2027 MotoGP season
4h ago
Honda will feature Red Bull branding again in 2027
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s blunt assessment of his MotoGP title hopes
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
First look: Honda unveils special 60th anniversary Japan MotoGP livery
6h ago
Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP tracks “don't really exist anymore”
6h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.