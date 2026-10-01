Honda announces Red Bull return for 2027 MotoGP season

Honda has officially confirmed Red Bull will return as a major sponsor to the brand’s factory team from the 2027 MotoGP season.

Earlier this week, Motorsport reported that Honda was due to renew its partnership with Red Bull that ended when Marc Marquez left the team at the end of 2023.

The original deal began back in 2015.

From next season, Red Bull branding will once again feature prominently on the Honda factory team’s bikes in what has been billed as a multi-year agreement. Castrol will remain as title sponsor.

HRC president Koji Watanabe said: “Honda HRC and Red Bull are two companies who are very familiar with each other in many forms of racing, and I am delighted to restart our collaboration in MotoGP.

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Honda previously had Red Bull sponsorship

“As we look ahead to step into a new version of the MotoGP World Championship with the 850cc machines, it is critical to have partners who have the same targets and ambitions.

“Together, I have no doubt of what we can achieve and know we will be able to bring fans more incredible moments throughout our joint collaboration.

“Red Bull are a company who share our goals, our drive and our exacting standards and I am certain that together we can continue to add to the history we have already written on and off the track.”

Outgoing HRC team manager Alberto Puig added: “As MotoGP prepares to enter a new era with new machines, new rules and new targets as a world championship, we reunite with Red Bull.

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“In racing, there are very few companies who are competing in as many different championships as HRC and Red Bull, it is a collaboration which makes clear, logical sense.

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“I know that neither party will accept anything less than victory and that is what we must work for to once again make this combination the reference.”

The most significant element of this new deal will revolve around the incoming Fabio Quartararo.

The 2021 world champion is a Monster Energy athlete just now, and has been since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2019 with Petronas SRT Yamaha.

But Honda’s Red Bull deal means Quartararo’s association with Monster will come to an end following the 2026 season.

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Red Bull currently acts as title sponsor for the Factory KTM team and satellite outfit Tech3.

However, there have been rumours that the energy drinks giant could yet expand its presence further, particularly at Ducati with Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in future.