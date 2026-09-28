Fabio Quartararo forced into major sponsor change for Honda move

MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo is set to end his long-standing Monster Energy association when he joins Honda in 2027, according to fresh reports.

The French rider has been a Monster athlete since he stepped up to the MotoGP class in 2019 with the Petronas SRT Yamaha outfit.

That continued when he moved to the factory Yamaha team in 2021, with the squad holding Monster as title sponsor.

Fabio Quartararo scored all 11 of his MotoGP victories and his 2021 world championship carrying the Monster brand.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Honda poised for Red Bull return

Italy’s GPOne reported in recent days that Honda is due to welcome Red Bull back as a major sponsor for the 2027 season.

Previously, the brand sponsored Honda’s factory team during its dominant years with Marc Marquez.

However, this partnership came to an end when Marquez left Honda at the end of the 2023 season to join the Gresini Ducati squad.

Marquez took Red Bull with him as a personal sponsor.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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With Red Bull set to feature more prominently on Honda’s bike in 2027, Quartararo will have to follow suit.

According to Motorsport, Quartararo will sever ties with Monster and is due to be sponsored by Red Bull as early as the post-season Valencia test on 1 December.

As such, 2027 will mark the first time in his MotoGP career that Quartararo has ridden without Monster sponsorship.

It remains to be seen if Monster will continue its partnership with Yamaha.

The brand will become title sponsor of the Aprilia team in 2027, while Red Bull-backed Jorge Martin (who has had to pause his backing this year due to Aprilia’s Monster deal) is joining Yamaha.

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Last year, Marc Marquez was forced to end his ties with Red Bull as he joined Monster-backed Ducati.

However, there has been speculation in recent months that the line-up of Pedro Acosta and Marquez at Ducati from 2027 could open the door for the Italian brand to welcome Red Bull to its stable of sponsors.