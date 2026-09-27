Pol Espargaro: Motegi would be “perfect” for Maverick Vinales return

Pol Espargaro expects Maverick Vinales to return to Tech3 KTM for the start of MotoGP’s flyaway rounds at Motegi next weekend.

KTM test rider Espargaro has replaced Vinales for the past four events while the former Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia race winner sought further treatment for his long-standing left shoulder injury.

Vinales, without a seat on the 2027 grid, returned to MotoGP action during last Monday’s Red Bull Ring Pirelli test, when he reportedly set competitive lap times.

No official verdict on his participation at Motegi has yet been given, but after finishing 16th in the Austrian Grand Prix, Espargaro said:



Pol Espargaro, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I don't think I'm going to do the overseas races. I had the feeling that I was about to do this one [at Red Bull Ring], and here I am.

“But in Japan, we feel that Maverick is getting closer to the place to race, to come back with his bike.

“And if he's not here, it's because this GP is very important for the factory, and they really want someone on the bike ready to race.

"Maverick, maybe he will need some time to go back to his normal speed.

“So Japan would be perfect for him. Overseas, and it's going to be a good track to come back.”

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Pol Espargaro, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Espargaro, who finished 16th in Austria, will then return to developing KTM’s new 850cc MotoGP machine.

“Now it's starting the most important moment of the year for the 2027 development,” he explained.

“We have a couple of tests while the overseas races are on, and it's very important to do them.

“So if I need to go to Japan and then miss a test, it would be super painful for the project.”

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Vinales, who hasn't raced since July's German MotoGP, was reportedly fastest of the riders using adapted 1000cc machinery during Monday’s Pirelli test.