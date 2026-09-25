Enea Bastianini believes in-season Pirelli MotoGP testing should have been “mandatory for all”.

The Tech3 rider, who will join Trackhouse Aprilia next year, is among nine riders who must wait until December’s post-season Valencia test for their first laps on Pirelli MotoGP rubber.

Two of those, rookies David Alonso and Dani Holgado, at least have experience racing on the Italian tyres in Moto2.

But established MotoGP riders Pecco Bagnaia, Fabio di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura and Bastianini have all missed Pirelli testing due to team changes.



Enea Bastianini, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Not every manufacturer has imposed a blanket ban on departing riders trying an 850cc prototype. Joan Mir and Luca Marini rode Honda’s new machine at Brno in June, and Pedro Acosta appeared for KTM at both Pirelli tests.

Meanwhile, the use of adapted 1000cc bikes at the Red Bull Ring on Monday highlighted a possible compromise that could have allowed more riders to gain Pirelli experience without sampling 2027 machinery.

“Well, for me, yes. It [would be] nice to try the Pirellis here on Monday,” Bastianini said during the Red Bull Ring weekend. “I tried with KTM to [negotiate] to see if it was possible to try, but at the end they told me no.

“It’s better for everybody to try the Pirellis before arriving in Valencia. It was better to be mandatory for everybody. That has not been planned for us. And, well, I'm not alone.”

Valencia, where track time is likely to be restricted by cool conditions, will begin a reduced programme of five official winter test days.

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Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM. © Gold and Goose

“Just in one day [at Valencia] it will be very complicated to think about how will be the future with the Pirellis,” Bastianini said.

“I know there are some riders with an advantage, like the Moto2 riders and also Nicolo [Bulega], coming from Superbike to the MotoGP.

“I think it will not be a very big problem by the first race. But, like I said, for me it was better to have the chance to try before.

“I don't know why the organisers didn't think about the test like, ‘OK, all the riders need to test the Pirelli’. Every rider.

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“I can give some comments to the factory. And, for me, I tried the tyre for the future.

“That for me is an advantage for everybody: For the factory and also for the rider.”

The 2027 rookies will receive two additional days of running at the Sepang Shakedown, further increasing the Pirelli mileage for the likes of current Ducati test rider Nicolo Bulega.

Bastianini joked that Bulega has already done enough Pirelli laps: "He can come directly for the first race!”

MotoGP has used Michelin tyres since 2016. The French brand will replace Pirelli as exclusive WorldSBK supplier from next season.

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