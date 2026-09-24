MotoGP makes Portugal announcement ahead of full 2027 calendar reveal

MotoGP has announced a new deal to keep the championship in Portugal until at least 2029.

Portugal returned to the MotoGP calendar for the first time in eight years when Portimao made its grand prix debut in the Covid-hit 2020 season, slotting in as the season finale after a Valencia double-header.

Portimao was visited twice more in the Covid-affected 2021 season, and has featured once on the calendar of each of the subsequent season. The announcement that MotoGP will remain at Portimao until 2029 comes two months ahead of the 2026 race, which will be the penultimate round of the season before the Valencia closer.

The timing of the announcement is such that we do not yet know the date of the 2027 Portuguese Grand Prix, with the full 2027 calendar to be announced tomorrow (25 September), a detail that was included in the recent confirmation that Valencia will once again be next year’s final round.

Portimao

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Portimao has featured both at the start and end of seasons since its debut, having opened the 2023 season and been the first European round in both 2022 and 2024, and Andre Gomes, president of Algarve Tourism, has confirmed that the event will take place outside of “peak season” for the region’s tourism, meaning it will again be at either end of the calendar.

“Securing the MotoGP in the Algarve until 2029 is excellent news for the region,” Gomes said.

“It is an event with enormous international visibility, which attracts thousands of visitors, generates business and boosts the destination’s profile.

“It also has the advantage of taking place outside the peak season, at a time when we want to continue to grow. It is precisely these sort of major events that help the Algarve to establish itself as a year-round destination and consolidate its position amongst the leading international tourist destinations.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, deputy CEO of MotoGP, added: “The return of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit brought a new dimension to the championship from the moment it joined the calendar. Its demanding layout has produced some unforgettable racing and quickly made it a favourite among riders and fans alike.

“We are excited to continue building on that momentum, growing the event into an even bigger celebration of MotoGP and delivering unforgettable experiences for fans across Portugal.”

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Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Jaime Costa, CEO of the Algarve International Circuit, pressed the importance of the renewal for the track that first opened in 2009.

“This contract renewal comes as a sign of confidence from everyone in the work carried out by the Algarve International Circuit and by all the people and organisations that contribute to the staging of the Portuguese Grand Prix.” he said.

“The three-year extension of the MotoGP contract ensures that Portugal and the Algarve will consolidate their place on the map of the major global sporting events and confirms the excellence of our circuit and events.”